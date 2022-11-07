Connect with us

Middle Eastern tourists steal phones from Pattaya hotel

Published

 on 

Photo via ข่าวเมืองชล﻿

Pattaya Police are on the lookout for two Middle Eastern men who robbed two mobile phones yesterday from a hotel at Soi Pattaya Sai Song.

A 43 year old member of the hotel staff, Siriwan Saeng-Arun, told police that the two Middle Eastern tourists requested to see a room before booking on Saturday, November 5.

Siriwan showed the alleged tourists a room on the third floor but they felt the room was too small and did not book. Siriwan said the tourists left the hotel and she did not see anything strange with their actions.

Then, one of the tourists returned to the hotel again yesterday. He did the same thing and asked Siriwan to take him on a tour of the hotel’s rooms.

While Siriwan took the tourist upstairs on the tour, his friend returned and swiped two mobile phones from the hotel check-in counter.

Siriwan checked CCTV and saw that the mobile phones, 9,500-baht Samsung A21, and 15,000-baht Huawei Mate 20 Pro, had gone and that one of the tourists stole them.

A Mueng Pattaya Police Station officer made known they are on the lookout for the tourists. They both wore face masks to hide their identities.

 

23RD
2022-11-07 13:28
This is a very common phenomenon in Pattaya. I see this tactic regularly in 7/11 and Family Mart Stores where large numbers of two particular nationalities of tourists enter these stores 3-4 members of these groups distract the counter staff…
Wackamole
2022-11-07 13:55
25 minutes ago, 23RD said: This is a very common phenomenon in Pattaya. I see this tactic regularly in 7/11 and Family Mart Stores where large numbers of two particular nationalities of tourists enter these stores 3-4 members of these…
23RD
2022-11-07 14:08
11 minutes ago, Wackamole said: Really? What nationalities would they be? I've only ever seen Chinese enter a 7 in large numbers and it never occurred to me they could be up to no good Next time you visit Pattaya…
Wackamole
2022-11-07 14:15
7 minutes ago, 23RD said: Next time you visit Pattaya eyes wide open and you'll see what I mean.  I fear I will not see it, I must simply be too street-dumb. Would be much appreciated if you just clarified,…

