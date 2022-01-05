Tourism
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
As the future of the Thailand reopening hangs in the balance, travellers rushed to get into the country before the doors are pulled shut any further. Russia led the entries into the Kingdom with a few surprising countries making the top 10 list. 32,627 people have entered the country this year, from January 1 to January 4, bringing with them a 1.85% Covid-19 infection rate overall.
The CCSA has confirmed that they definitely don’t intend to reinstate the Test & Go programme that allows vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand and only have to isolate for as long as it takes for their arrival RT-PCR test to confirm negative results. In typical Thai government fashion, the authorities are planning on deciding on the cut-off date for people already approved to enter under the programme just 3 days before the original date proposed, January 10.
An estimated 100,000 travellers are waiting down to the wire to find out if their booked tickets and travel plans for arrival to Thailand between January 10 and January 31 will go to waste, with many non-refundable arrangements in jeopardy. Changing flight dates to get in before the deadline won’t work either, as it invalidates their approved Thailand Pass.
In what could be the last round of international travellers who are able to squeak into Thailand, the 2,511 people who entered Thailand from Russia in the first 4 days of the new year arrived in far greater numbers than second-place Sweden with 1,633 people.
Germany sent the third most amount of international travellers to Thailand with 1,581 people. The United Kingdom and the United States were within 1 traveller of a tie, with the UK edging out the US with 1,435 travellers arriving.
Kazakhstan, which recently launched a direct flight to Phuket, was the origin country of the seventh most people with an impressing 1,268 people (just 20 less than France), while Romania is a surprising 8th place, beating out several Scandinavian countries where winter travel to Thailand is traditionally popular.
With the 32,000 people entering Thailand, just 605 people of those international travellers were identified with Covid-19 when they arrived. The UK had the highest Covid-19 infection rates, with 5.92% of all arrivals having the virus, with the US not far behind with a 5.3% infection rate. Germany was third with 2.85% of arrivals having Covid-19 and Sweden followed with 2.33%. France was the fifth most infected of the arrival countries, with 2.17%.
|COUNTRY
|NUMBER OF TRAVELLERS
|INFECTION RATE (when available)
|1
|Russia
|2,511
|2
|Sweden
|1,633
|2.33%
|3
|Germany
|1,581
|2.85%
|4
|United Kingdom
|1,435
|5.92%
|5
|United States
|1,434
|5.30%
|6
|France
|1,288
|2.17%
|7
|Kazakhstan
|1,268
|8
|Romania
|789
|9
|Denmark
|768
|10
|Finland
|745
SOURCE: CCSA
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
Top virologist explains reduced potency of Omicron infections
Mueang Chon Buri restaurants come under strict Covid-19 control
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
Vietnam welcomes over 1,700 travellers on the first three days of international flights resumption
Philippines president says he will never apologise for deaths during his “war on drugs”
Half-Half subsidy programme 4th phase starting in March
Laos adds 14 more countries to its Travel Green Zone entry scheme
Cambodian PM will not be allowed to meet Myanmar’s ousted leader, junta says
Thailand’s traditional “Nora” dancers call for ban on performances to be lifted
Soi Nana announces Covid-19 free zone, vaccine or test required
Thailand News Today | No plans to resume the Test & Go scheme
Trains in Thailand report 3.16 million passengers over New Year’s
Massive LED billboard cluster causes sleepless nights in Thong Lor
Despite social media rumours, PM Prayut denies having Covid-19
Wednesday Covid Update: 3,899 new cases; provincial totals
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
2 Sinovac plus Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron variant
Thailand News Update | Omicron variant spreading rapidly in Thailand
92 Phuket Sandbox, Test & Go travellers positive for Covid, tests to determine variant
Samui businesses call for Test & Go to be reinstated and to be included in sandbox
Thailand Omicron infections rapidly rise & payouts for nightlife workers | GMT
The world’s largest trade bloc launches today – January 1, 2022
Royal Thai Air Force seeks to buy F-35 jets for at least 18 billion baht
Thailand news today | Samui urges government to reconsider entry schemes
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
- Krabi4 days ago
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
- Thailand1 day ago
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
2 Sinovac plus Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron variant
- Thailand4 days ago
Royal Thai Air Force seeks to buy F-35 jets for at least 18 billion baht