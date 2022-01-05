Suspension of Test & Go entry scheme will “definitely” continue, spokesperson says

Suspension of the Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme will “definitely” continue, a spokesperson said during today’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration press briefing. More details and a possible cutoff date for approved travellers will be discussed and finalised on Friday at the general CCSA meeting, which is usually chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Registration closed for both the Test & Go and Sandbox scheme, which the exception of the Phuket Sandbox, late last month due to the emergence of the Omicron variant in Thailand.

During the CCSA’s English-language press briefing, the deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Natapanu Nopakun, said there will “definitely be a continuation” of the suspension of the Test & Go scheme. He did not mention how long the suspension will last, but added that details will be finalised and announced on Friday.

The government has been considering setting January 10 as the last day for approved travellers to enter Thailand under the Test & Go and Sandbox scheme, which the exception of the Phuket Sandbox.

From January 1 to 4, a total of 32,627 travellers entered Thailand, according to the CCSA. Of that number, 19,311 entered under the Test & Go quarantine exemption, 10,767 entered under the Sandbox scheme, and 2,549 are in quarantine.