Tourism
Test & Go suspension results in mass cancellations for remainder of high season
Thailand’s high season looks to be over already, with tourism operators reporting a surge in cancellations and plummeting hotel occupancy. The development follows the government’s decision to suspend the Test & Go entry scheme amid concerns about the highly-contagious Omicron variant, which is rapidly spreading around the world.
The Bangkok Post reports that tourism operators are reporting a rise in cancellations as a result of the decision. Pongsakorn Ketprapakorn from the Tourism Council of Phang Nga says around 60% of the province’s January bookings, at 36 hotels, have been cancelled. He says hotel losses already run to more than 100 million baht as a result. He says it’s vital the sandbox scheme, which is currently limited to Phuket only, be extended to other tourist provinces.
“If more sandbox areas cannot be opened during the suspension of Test & Go, we might lose the high season opportunity and have to wait until the end of the year.”
In Krabi, Charintip Tiyaphorn from the provincial tourism council says bookings have plummeted as a result of the Test & Go suspension and the global surge in Omicron cases. Average occupancy at Krabi hotels hovers at just 20% and she fears more cancellations will follow if the province is not allowed to resume operating its sandbox scheme.
The Bangkok Post reports that Krabi hotels fear a return to single-digit occupancy, as was the case prior to the country’s much-hyped re-opening in November. Charintip says occupancy for February and March is currently between 35 and 40%, but says there may be no new bookings in the next 2 months if Test & Go doesn’t resume.
Meanwhile, in the east of the country, Phisut Sae-Khu from the Thai Hotels Association says tourists should still be allowed to pre-register under the Test & Go system and obtain their Thailand Pass for a future date, even if they can’t currently enter under the scheme at the moment. He says this would at least allow people to book future trips and arrive when the Covid-19 situation is under control.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
___________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you need assistance with your Thailand Pass application you can enlist the services of AQ.in.th Team by using their Full Service Thailand Pass service
___________________________________________________________________________________________________
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Public Health Ministry raises Covid-19 alert level to 4 (out of 5 levels)
Thailand News update | Travellers rushing to get into Thailand & mass tourist cancellations
333 lives lost on Thailand’s roads over end-of-year holiday period
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
HIRING: The Thaiger is looking for a writer to join our English-language news team
Government considers new restrictions as Omicron infections rise across Thailand
Investigation finds no evidence PM paid MPs for votes
Phuket governor says island will remain open for tourists, despite rise in infections
Thailand pass suspension causes mass cancellations | GMT
Test & Go suspension results in mass cancellations for remainder of high season
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
Top virologist explains reduced potency of Omicron infections
Mueang Chon Buri restaurants come under strict Covid-19 control
Vietnam welcomes over 1,700 travellers on the first three days of international flights resumption
Philippines president says he will never apologise for deaths during his “war on drugs”
Half-Half subsidy programme 4th phase starting in March
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
2 Sinovac plus Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron variant
92 Phuket Sandbox, Test & Go travellers positive for Covid, tests to determine variant
Thailand News Today | Thai Officials Insist On More Restrictions
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
The world’s largest trade bloc launches today – January 1, 2022
Royal Thai Air Force seeks to buy F-35 jets for at least 18 billion baht
Thailand news today | Samui urges government to reconsider entry schemes
Russians the top demographic in Phuket, will likely remain so
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
- Thailand2 days ago
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
2 Sinovac plus Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron variant
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya sets up 3 free Covid-19 testing points to access nightlife
- Crime2 days ago
Former Thai boxer stabbed to death outside Pattaya night market
Recent comments: