Test & Go suspension results in mass cancellations for remainder of high season

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Thailand’s high season looks to be over already, with tourism operators reporting a surge in cancellations and plummeting hotel occupancy. The development follows the government’s decision to suspend the Test & Go entry scheme amid concerns about the highly-contagious Omicron variant, which is rapidly spreading around the world.

The Bangkok Post reports that tourism operators are reporting a rise in cancellations as a result of the decision. Pongsakorn Ketprapakorn from the Tourism Council of Phang Nga says around 60% of the province’s January bookings, at 36 hotels, have been cancelled. He says hotel losses already run to more than 100 million baht as a result. He says it’s vital the sandbox scheme, which is currently limited to Phuket only, be extended to other tourist provinces.

“If more sandbox areas cannot be opened during the suspension of Test & Go, we might lose the high season opportunity and have to wait until the end of the year.”

In Krabi, Charintip Tiyaphorn from the provincial tourism council says bookings have plummeted as a result of the Test & Go suspension and the global surge in Omicron cases. Average occupancy at Krabi hotels hovers at just 20% and she fears more cancellations will follow if the province is not allowed to resume operating its sandbox scheme.

The Bangkok Post reports that Krabi hotels fear a return to single-digit occupancy, as was the case prior to the country’s much-hyped re-opening in November. Charintip says occupancy for February and March is currently between 35 and 40%, but says there may be no new bookings in the next 2 months if Test & Go doesn’t resume.

Meanwhile, in the east of the country, Phisut Sae-Khu from the Thai Hotels Association says tourists should still be allowed to pre-register under the Test & Go system and obtain their Thailand Pass for a future date, even if they can’t currently enter under the scheme at the moment. He says this would at least allow people to book future trips and arrive when the Covid-19 situation is under control.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you need assistance with your Thailand Pass application you can enlist the services of AQ.in.th Team by using their Full Service Thailand Pass service

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Recent comments:
image
PohTou
2022-01-06 10:25
I think many many tourists would cancel now because with the cancellation of Test and Go there will be many fewer flights to Thailand and therefore many fewer flights leaving TGhailand to take them home. Welcome to chaos.
image
ace035
2022-01-06 10:49
Make sense, nobody wants to do quarantine anymore only to be treated like a prisoner and slave or be at a torture chamber, that's the reason. In case of a false positive, nobody wants to get scammed and be locked…
image
Geo
2022-01-06 11:09
Good night to the high season, until there is no quarantine and sillyness. It would have made more sense to limit domestic travel during the holidays ... The government haven't shot themselves in the foot, they've blown Thier leg off
image
Somchai
2022-01-06 11:17
The interesting fact is that many other similar holiday destinations had totally different approach, the Dominican , Kenya, Zanzibar, Seychelles, Maldives, Dubai , etc had their borders and entertainment venues fully open in the past 18 months, and guess what,…
image
Cabra
2022-01-06 11:19
This is exactly what government officials knew and wanted to happen. End test-and-go, and stop the inflow of people. This half-baked idea of "allow[ing] people to book future trips and arrive when the Covid-19 situation is under control" is just…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Trending