Thailand is the fourth most searched-for destination for your next holiday

Since early 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic has stopped us from taking our holidays, or doing much travelling at all. But as travel restrictions ease, which destinations are coming out on top for our post-lockdown holidays? Official-esta.com has dusted off the calculator and checked the Google Search Volume data for the search terms “Flights to X” and “Holidays in X” to establish which countries have been searching for the most, based on annual global search volumes. You can view the full findings HERE.

Thailand ranked fourth in the world as the most searched for destination for your next holiday, behind Italy, The Maldives and Mexico.

With travel restrictions now starting to ease, in some parts of the world, we are starting to think about heading abroad again. Many people are now looking for the perfect destination to squeeze in a quick summer holiday, or are planning ahead for next year. Or they’re just living in hope their favourite destination will open up soon.

With a variety of locations to choose from, ranging from traditional European breaks on the Mediterranean, to long-haul holidays and a tropical beach holiday, the choices for holidays are endless. But which destinations are we looking at the most for our post-lockdown escapes?

Despite being one of the epicentres of the pandemic in Europe earlier in the year, Italy is revealed as the destination we are searching for the most when it comes to our next trip abroad, with over 1.9m (1,939,440) average annual global searches. Among those searching for holidays in Italy, more than 27,100 average monthly searches come from the United Kingdom, followed by the United States (4400 average monthly searches).

The data reveals the following top 10 countries that people are looking to travel to after lockdown…

SOURCE: Official-esta.com