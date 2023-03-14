Thailand is ‘smiles’ better than most in Cheapest Countries to Visit poll

Thailand once again proved it is “smiles” better than most when it comes to polls, ranking fourth in a 10 Cheapest Countries to Visit survey. The survey was produced by US-based Kiplinger magazine, which is an American publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice.

According to the survey, the average daily expenses during a visit to Thailand is around US$52, with accommodations averaging US$21 per night and meals costing around US$14 per day.

While flights to Thailand can be a bit pricey at certain times of the year, Kiplinger noted that the savings on other expenses more than make up for it. Besides being budget-friendly, Thailand is renowned for its tropical beaches, jungle temples, Buddhist statues, and mouth-watering food options at restaurants and street markets. No wonder Thailand is consistently the most visited country in Southeast Asia.

For the curious traveller, Laos topped the list as the cheapest country to visit with an average daily expense of just US$15. Turkey followed in second place with US$23, then Indonesia at US$47, Hungary at US$70, Costa Rica at US$81, Mexico at US$93, Dominican Republic at US$110, Portugal at US$116, and Greece at US$131.

It’s also worth mentioning that Thailand recently received recognition as an outstanding tourism destination, alongside Italy, at the Grand Travel Awards 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. This prestigious event selects its destinations by polling Swedish travellers and travel agents.

Thailand regularly ranks high in polls and surveys whether it is the best beaches in the world or the best nightlife or food.

In 2021 the Land of Smiles ranked as the second most popular destination in the Asia-Pacific region according to a survey conducted by Mastercard. The survey considered factors such as the number of international overnight visitors, the amount of money spent by visitors, and the number of nights spent in each destination.

Bangkok was also ranked as the world’s most-visited city in 2019 by Mastercard’s Global Destination Cities Index.

In addition to these rankings, Thailand also received numerous awards and recognitions as a popular tourist destination in recent years.

In 2019, Thailand was awarded the “Best Country” award at the Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards, and Bangkok was named the “Best City” in Asia-Pacific. Thailand was also recognized as the “World’s Best Tourist Destination” at the 2018 Pacific Area Travel Writers Association Awards.

Overall, Thailand is “smiles” better than most for its rich culture, stunning landscapes, delicious food, and friendly people. What are you waiting for?