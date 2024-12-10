Thailand aims for 3.4 trillion baht tourism revenue by 2025

Picture courtesy of Sumit Chinchane, Unsplash

Thailand is setting its sights on a tourism boom with a newly launched strategy aimed at bolstering both international and domestic travel. With the tourism sector generating a substantial 1.892 trillion baht (US$56 billion) in 2023, the government is now targeting an impressive 3.4 trillion baht (US$100 billion) in revenues by 2025, aspiring to welcome over 40 million international visitors.

The Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year 2025 campaign, introduced recently, forms the backbone of this ambitious initiative, promoting Thai culture and lesser-known destinations through collaborations with major players such as Grab, Agoda, Expedia, and Thai Airways.

This campaign also emphasises enhanced connectivity and increased flight capacities to secure Thailand’s status as a regional tourism hub.

The government is not only targeting international visitors but is also keenly focused on invigorating domestic tourism. Seasonal and thematic events are central to this strategy, with the Thailand Winter Festivals 2024, themed 7 Wonders of Thailand, encouraging year-end travel through celebrations like Loy Krathong, food festivals, and live music events.

Such initiatives are designed to attract international visitors as well as locals, providing a significant boost to the tourism sector.

The 72 Unique Travel Styles campaign, launched in November, is another significant push towards increasing domestic tourism. This initiative offers 72 curated travel routes, designed to ensure economic benefits reach local communities across the country.

Visa reforms are a critical component of this strategy, with policies such as 60-day visa exemptions, expanded e-visa services, and the new Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) aimed at digital nomads. These reforms are expected to significantly boost tourist arrivals, reported The Pattaya News.

Long-term plans include simplifying visa categories and integrating them into a comprehensive Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, anticipated to be in place by mid-2025.

In related news, Tourism Minister Sorawong Thienthong reignited plans for a 300-baht tourism tax, which was put on ice by former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The move is set to help rake in a whopping 3 trillion baht in tourism revenue this year.