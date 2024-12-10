Thailand aims for 3.4 trillion baht tourism revenue by 2025

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 11:46, 10 December 2024| Updated: 11:48, 10 December 2024
137 1 minute read
Thailand aims for 3.4 trillion baht tourism revenue by 2025
Picture courtesy of Sumit Chinchane, Unsplash

Thailand is setting its sights on a tourism boom with a newly launched strategy aimed at bolstering both international and domestic travel. With the tourism sector generating a substantial 1.892 trillion baht (US$56 billion) in 2023, the government is now targeting an impressive 3.4 trillion baht (US$100 billion) in revenues by 2025, aspiring to welcome over 40 million international visitors.

The Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year 2025 campaign, introduced recently, forms the backbone of this ambitious initiative, promoting Thai culture and lesser-known destinations through collaborations with major players such as Grab, Agoda, Expedia, and Thai Airways.

Advertisements

This campaign also emphasises enhanced connectivity and increased flight capacities to secure Thailand’s status as a regional tourism hub.

The government is not only targeting international visitors but is also keenly focused on invigorating domestic tourism. Seasonal and thematic events are central to this strategy, with the Thailand Winter Festivals 2024, themed 7 Wonders of Thailand, encouraging year-end travel through celebrations like Loy Krathong, food festivals, and live music events.

Related news

Such initiatives are designed to attract international visitors as well as locals, providing a significant boost to the tourism sector.

The 72 Unique Travel Styles campaign, launched in November, is another significant push towards increasing domestic tourism. This initiative offers 72 curated travel routes, designed to ensure economic benefits reach local communities across the country.

Visa reforms are a critical component of this strategy, with policies such as 60-day visa exemptions, expanded e-visa services, and the new Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) aimed at digital nomads. These reforms are expected to significantly boost tourist arrivals, reported The Pattaya News.

Advertisements

Long-term plans include simplifying visa categories and integrating them into a comprehensive Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, anticipated to be in place by mid-2025.

In related news, Tourism Minister Sorawong Thienthong reignited plans for a 300-baht tourism tax, which was put on ice by former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The move is set to help rake in a whopping 3 trillion baht in tourism revenue this year.

Latest Thailand News
Man attacks neighbour with machete in Ang Thong Province Crime News

Man attacks neighbour with machete in Ang Thong Province

5 hours ago
Construction firm accused of 30 million baht fraud Crime News

Construction firm accused of 30 million baht fraud

5 hours ago
Police in Bangkok arrest suspect, seize firearms in gambling case Bangkok News

Police in Bangkok arrest suspect, seize firearms in gambling case

5 hours ago
Thailand aims for 3.4 trillion baht tourism revenue by 2025 Pattaya News

Thailand aims for 3.4 trillion baht tourism revenue by 2025

7 hours ago
Beauty queen scammed out of 4 million baht by cyber criminals Crime News

Beauty queen scammed out of 4 million baht by cyber criminals

7 hours ago
Phuket crackdown: Unlicensed jet skis lead to 10,000 baht fines Crime News

Phuket crackdown: Unlicensed jet skis lead to 10,000 baht fines

7 hours ago
Temperatures rise in Thailand, heavy rain persists in the south Thailand News

Temperatures rise in Thailand, heavy rain persists in the south

7 hours ago
Finnish man falls to death from 11th floor in Pattaya Pattaya News

Finnish man falls to death from 11th floor in Pattaya

8 hours ago
Chon Buri MP&#8217;s father shot at rice porridge shop, suspect sought Crime News

Chon Buri MP’s father shot at rice porridge shop, suspect sought

8 hours ago
Driver hospitalised after pickup hits power pole in Bang Lamung Pattaya News

Driver hospitalised after pickup hits power pole in Bang Lamung

8 hours ago
Elderly Thai man walks 14 days to find missing son Pattaya News

Elderly Thai man walks 14 days to find missing son

8 hours ago
Thai crew&#8217;s fate uncertain as Myanmar delays release decision Thailand News

Thai crew’s fate uncertain as Myanmar delays release decision

9 hours ago
Southern Thailand train services to resume after severe flooding Thailand News

Southern Thailand train services to resume after severe flooding

9 hours ago
Thailand to finalise 400 baht minimum wage proposal on December 12 Thailand News

Thailand to finalise 400 baht minimum wage proposal on December 12

9 hours ago
Five men die in tragic Thai fish tank accident Thailand News

Five men die in tragic Thai fish tank accident

9 hours ago
Thai woman seeks justice after attack by unidentified man in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai woman seeks justice after attack by unidentified man in Bangkok

1 day ago
Thailand throws &#8216;baht&#8217; at impact study of 10,000-baht handouts Business News

Thailand throws ‘baht’ at impact study of 10,000-baht handouts

1 day ago
Dirty business: Pattaya car wash scam leaves victims high and dry Crime News

Dirty business: Pattaya car wash scam leaves victims high and dry

1 day ago
2 Thai boys arrested for shooting girl, mistaking her for an enemy Crime News

2 Thai boys arrested for shooting girl, mistaking her for an enemy

1 day ago
Trang Airport project abandoned, contractor loses millions South Thailand News

Trang Airport project abandoned, contractor loses millions

1 day ago
Deadly New Guinea flatworm crawls into Thailand (video) Thailand News

Deadly New Guinea flatworm crawls into Thailand (video)

1 day ago
Thailand and UK discuss trade, explore FTA possibilities Politics News

Thailand and UK discuss trade, explore FTA possibilities

1 day ago
Bangkok braces for current affairs as power outages hit home Bangkok News

Bangkok braces for current affairs as power outages hit home

1 day ago
Grain of truth: Thailand trails Asia in rice yield race Economy News

Grain of truth: Thailand trails Asia in rice yield race

1 day ago
Window w*nker: Barber&#8217;s indecent exposure leaves wife in a snip Central Thailand News

Window w*nker: Barber’s indecent exposure leaves wife in a snip

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Police in Bangkok arrest suspect, seize firearms in gambling case

Police in Bangkok arrest suspect, seize firearms in gambling case

Published: 13:17, 10 December 2024
Beauty queen scammed out of 4 million baht by cyber criminals

Beauty queen scammed out of 4 million baht by cyber criminals

Published: 11:32, 10 December 2024
Temperatures rise in Thailand, heavy rain persists in the south

Temperatures rise in Thailand, heavy rain persists in the south

Published: 11:05, 10 December 2024
Finnish man falls to death from 11th floor in Pattaya

Finnish man falls to death from 11th floor in Pattaya

Published: 10:53, 10 December 2024