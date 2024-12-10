Police in Bangkok arrest suspect, seize firearms in gambling case

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 13:17, 10 December 2024| Updated: 13:45, 10 December 2024
Police in Bangkok arrest suspect, seize firearms in gambling case
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Nonthaburi apprehended a suspect linked to a notorious gambling website, seizing a cache of firearms and ammunition in the process.

The arrest underscores ongoing efforts to bring the site’s elusive owner to justice, following a violent incident involving the website’s admin.

Police moved swiftly to arrest 22 year old Natthaphong Kosasaeng, at a car park in Royal Mansion, located on Rama 2 Road in the Chom Thong district of Bangkok. The arrest came as Natthaphong attempted to relocate firearms from a condominium on Wutthakat 57 Alley, also in the Chom Thong district, to evade a police search.

The room in question belongs to Chakkrit, known as M Pilawan, the alleged mastermind behind the gambling operation. M is accused of assaulting the website’s admin, 24 year old Manoporn or No Phonin, inflicting serious injuries, including multiple leg fractures.

Manoporn managed to flee M’s residence and sought assistance from a friend before reporting the incident to the police at Chaiyaphruek Police Station in Nonthaburi. The incident had previously been reported in the media, drawing public attention to the case.

Investigations revealed that Natthaphong, or Art, had been directed by Chakkrit to remove the firearms and ammunition from his apartment to hide them elsewhere. This was intended to prevent the discovery of the weapons by law enforcement during anticipated searches.

Police discovered a .45 calibre pistol with no serial number and 10 rounds of ammunition in Natthaphong’s possession.

Consequently, all items were confiscated, and Natthaphong was charged with illegal possession and carrying of firearms and ammunition in public without a permit. He was subsequently handed over to Bang Mod Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In a preliminary statement, Natthaphong admitted to following M’s orders to relocate the firearms and ammunition, fearing the police would discover them after the incident became news. He expressed concern that law enforcement would extend their investigation to the apartment, leading to the seizure of the weapons, reported KhaoSod.

Police are intensifying efforts to locate and apprehend Chakkrit for questioning and to proceed with legal action.

Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

