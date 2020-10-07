Thai health officials propose flights from the Middle East for medical tourists | The Thaiger

Tourism
Thai health officials propose flights from the Middle East for medical tourists
Public health officials are discussing scheduling flights from the Middle East for medical tourists seeking treatment in Thailand. Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha says the move to bring foreign patients, who are free of Covid-19, to the country’s hospitals could “potentially boost Thailand’s economic growth during the Covid-19 pandemic.”
There are about 10,000 people around the world who seek medical treatment in Thailand for conditions unrelated to the coronavirus, according to Sathit. At the moment, 154 hospitals nationwide are serving more than 1,000 foreign patients, he says.
Demand for the nation’s health care is high in the Middle East. He says there are other patients in China, Laos and Cambodia interested in travelling to Thailand for medical treatment.
“Many non-Covid international patients have shown their interest already and some of them have already provided a 72-hour Covid-free medical certification to visit the country but, unfortunately, there are no current flights from Thailand to pick them up.”
The Ministry of Public Health plans to pitch the idea to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
Recently, the committee of the Department of Health Service Support has gave initial approval to open 4 more airports for the arrival of medical tourists. The airports being considered are U-Tapao (serving Pattaya and Rayong), Koh Samui, Chiang Mai and Phuket. The international sections of the airports have been closed since April this year.
The Survarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, both in Bangkok, have been opened to overseas, and approved, medical tourists since August.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Thailand
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Today’s Thailand News Today with Tim Newton…
Zoos to be investigated for possible involvement in black market animal trade
Zoos across Thailand will be investigated for possible involvement in the black market wildlife trade. The probe follows a case where 2 rare albino barking deer went missing at Songkhla Zoo and a top zoo official investigating the disappearance was shot and killed at the zoo in an apparent murder-suicide.
The Zoological Park Organisation panel plans to look at the current state and numbers of animals at the zoos under their jurisdiction and determine if there are signs of illegal wildlife trading.
University alumni and students gather to commemorate the Thammasat University Massacre
A small gathering was held yesterday on the grounds of Bangkok’s Thammasat University Tha Prachan Campus commemorating the 44th anniversary of the ‘Thammasat University Massacre’, the violent crackdown on students by right-wing militia and army in the morning of October 6, 1976.
Pattaya woman accused of prostituting granddaughter to repay gambling debts
A 16 year old girl has been taken into care, amid reports her grandmother forced her to sleep with a loan shark, and a friend, to repay the older woman’s gambling debts. The 57 year old Pattaya woman faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution and a warrant has been issued for her arrest, as well as that of the loan shark and the friend, both of whom face human trafficking charges.
Poll finds many disagree with reopening borders, lack confidence in Covid-19 prevention measures
A number of people in a recent survey say they disagree with reopening Thailand’s borders to foreign tourists. Many say they lack confidence in the government’s ability to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and that the move could cause a second wave of the virus.
The National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll, conducted a random survey last week on 1,318 people of various ages and backgrounds. They were asked about the new Special Tourist Visa scheme which allows long term stays after tourists complete a 14 day quarantine.
57% disagreed with the Special Tourist Visa scheme
40.2% say it could cause a second Covid-19 outbreak
16.8% say they do not have confidence in the government’s coronavirus prevention measures.
42.3% agree with opening the border to foreign tourists, but say preventative measures must be in place.
The survey also asked which group of travellers they see as more of a threat of potentially spreading Covid-19.
50.2% say all travellers are an equal threat
31.1% say those crossing natural passageways are the highest threat
10.5% say those arriving by air are the highest threat
Phuket tourists to arrive ‘after Vegetarian Festival
The country’s first tourists to arrive since April’s border closures are not arriving tomorrow as originally expected. Phuket’s Governor now says they’ll be arriving after the island’s annual vegetarian festival which runs from October 17-25. He hasn’t clarified when he requested the delay for foreign tourists to start coming back to Phuket, and he hasn’t confirm exactly when the first tourists were expected, except that it will be after October 25.
Key foreign investors could be exempt from quarantine
Key foreign investors might be able to skip the 14 day quarantine required for travellers entering Thailand. The proposal would allow high-spend investors a free pass on the current, mandatory isolation period. The Centre for Economic Situation Administration is discussing the proposal today.
One of the ideas floated included having a health officer stay with each investor during their stay and act as a Covid chaperon.
Continuous rainfall, with isolated heavy showers, forecast for most of Thailand
The Thai Meteorological Department is forecasting plenty of rainfall for pretty much all of Thailand in the coming days. The TMD says the north-east, east, south and central region, including Bangkok, are all in for “continuous rainfall” and some isolated heavy showers. The heavy rain is expected to continue until around October 9, as a category 2 tropical depression in the South China Sea moves slowly west.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
Mathayom student helps deliver baby on Mae Sot street
A Mathayom student helped deliver a baby boy after a woman went into labour while walking on a street in Tak’s Mae Sot district which borders Myanmar. The student, known as Buntorn, was walking home from school when she saw a woman in pain and people gathered around.
Buntorn realised the woman was about to give birth and quickly got the proper medical supplies from a nearby rescue vehicle. She helped others to deliver the baby. Buntorn, who is Mathayom 6 (Grade 12), says she used skills she learned in a training session at Phophra Hospital.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Visa
60 day visa extensions, filed during amnesty, go into effect November 1
Foreigners currently on visa amnesty, who didn’t make the initial September 26 deadline to file for extension, can extend their visa between now and October 31. The Immigration Bureau is trying to reduce overcrowding at local immigration offices and say that no matter what day the 60 day extension is made, it will go into effect on November 1.
In an extremely last minute decision last week, the government extended the visa amnesty, which had expired on September 26, to October 31. Under the new regulations, extensions are now 60 days each.
Those who already paid 1,900 baht get a 30 day extension by the initial cutoff are advised to get the stamp changed at their local immigration office, allowing them to stay until November 30 at no extra cost.
Many foreigners had scrambled to get their visa sorted out before the deadline, crowding immigration offices. Police even threatened arrest for overstay. But many did not make the cutoff and were unable to leave the country. A foreigner in Nakhon Si Thammarat, who was in the process of filing for the 30 day extension, says she was fined 2,000 baht for overstay on September 30, before the new regulations were official and published in the Royal Gazette.
SOURCES: Phuket News | Immigration Bureau
patty
October 7, 2020 at 5:09 pm
Another stupid idea. And definately another fail
RR
October 7, 2020 at 6:04 pm
This demonstrates their total lack of competence in dealing with health-related topics. First, MEA is a receptacle of coronaviruses, SARS and MERS are still circulating in that area, the latter being also very dangerous, more than SARS and COVID-19. Second, Thai hospital are already crowded with people from MEA, but that does not mean they are willing to pay more. MEA (and more precisely UA) does not necessarily means rich people.