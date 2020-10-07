image
image
Thailand

Mathayom student helps deliver baby on Mae Sot street

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Mathayom student helps deliver baby on Mae Sot street | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Siam News
A Mathayom student helped deliver a baby boy after a woman went into labour while walking on a street in Tak’s Mae Sot district which borders Myanmar. The student, known as Buntorn, was walking home from school when she saw a woman in pain and people gathered around.

Buntorn realised the woman was about to give birth and quickly got the proper medical supplies from a nearby rescue vehicle. She helped others to deliver the baby. Buntorn, who is Mathayom 6 (Grade 12), says she used skills she learned in a training session at Phophra Hospital.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Terry

    October 7, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    Great job, well done:-)

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    October 7, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    What luck. If this kid ever becomes rich they will be able to brag. I was born on the streets.

    Reply

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
