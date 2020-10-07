Mathayom student helps deliver baby on Mae Sot street | The Thaiger

Thailand
Mathayom student helps deliver baby on Mae Sot street
A Mathayom student helped deliver a baby boy after a woman went into labour while walking on a street in Tak’s Mae Sot district which borders Myanmar. The student, known as Buntorn, was walking home from school when she saw a woman in pain and people gathered around.
Buntorn realised the woman was about to give birth and quickly got the proper medical supplies from a nearby rescue vehicle. She helped others to deliver the baby. Buntorn, who is Mathayom 6 (Grade 12), says she used skills she learned in a training session at Phophra Hospital.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Northern Thailand
More than 1,000 pigs killed in effort to contain spread of virus in Lampang
The outbreak of ‘porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome’ caused the Department of Livestock Development to order the slaying of pigs in several subdistricts of Mae Tha district in the northern Lampang province. The head of the department says it has been able to prevent the outbreak from spreading out of the declared areas due to the elimination order, but the number of pigs being killed could be higher if officials deem it necessary.
Farmers are being told to inform officials immediately if they find that their pigs have died of an unknown illness so officials can gather blood samples. Most of the affected pigs so far come from smaller farms that have up to 60 pigs. However, the department has restricted the transportation of pigs within a 5 kilometre radius from the epicentre of the outbreak in an effort to contain the virus.
Inter-provincial transportation of pigs has also been stopped as well according to the department. Officials say owners of the pigs who are eliminated receive 75%t of the pig’s cost if they surrender the pigs to the department.
Transport
Trucks lining up at border checkpoint after Myanmar imposes cross-border quota
Over 600 trucks are stranded at the border between Thailand and Myanmar after the latter country imposed a Covid-19 cross-border quota-allowing only 6 trucks per day to cross from each side. The trucks are carrying goods across the Mae Sai border checkpoint in Chiang Rai to be delivered to the town of Tachileik in the neighbouring country.
The tight restrictions come after Myanmar has seen an uptick in Covid cases and the clamp down is reportedly part of the effort to control the spread of the virus. Before the surge in cases, the country was allowing up to almost 170 goods transport trucks to enter from Thailand in an effort to bolster trading between the 2 nations.
Now, however, the restrictions are causing trucks to pile up in the hundreds as they await to cross. Some truck drivers, who are worried their products may spoil before making it across the border, are taking to selling their goods on the street in front of the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge.
The trade across borders between the two countries is considered to be lucrative as it was valued at 12.2 billion Thai baht this past year with the export of products making up the majority of its value. The Mae Sai Customs Office has reportedly collected up to 23.7 million Thai baht in tariff and taxes during the last year.
There is no word yet on when the border quota will be lifted to allow more trucks to pass over the borders.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Hunt for wild tiger sighted at maize plantation in northern Thailand
A drone has been deployed in the hunt for a wild tiger believed to have wandered outside its natural habitat at the Huey Kha Kheng wildlife sanctuary. The sanctuary, in the northern province of Uthai Thani, has brought in forest rangers in an attempt to track down the tiger, whose footprints were spotted in a nearby maize plantation.
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
Sanctuary chief, Permsak Kanitthachart, says rangers from the Khao Khieu forest protection unit are working with officials from the Khao Nang Rum wildlife research station to locate the big cat and drive it back to its rightful domain. Thai PBS World reports that a sighting was reported Tuesday evening, with local residents advised to stay indoors at night.
On Wednesday morning, more tiger footprints, and the carcass of what is believed to be a dog, were found in the maize plantation. Rangers say they hope to find the tiger and return it to the jungle sanctuary within the week, adding that they fear villagers may kill it if it remains in the area.
Thailand’s wild tigers are under threat, despite renewed efforts to protect them and increase the population. A number of sightings have been caught on camera recently, but there are believed to be fewer than 150 tigers left in the wild.
Terry
October 7, 2020 at 4:43 pm
Great job, well done:-)
Toby Andrews
October 7, 2020 at 6:08 pm
What luck. If this kid ever becomes rich they will be able to brag. I was born on the streets.