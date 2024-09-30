Thai Airways partners with Gulf Air, adding six new destinations

Image courtesy of Edwin Leong/Wikipedia

Thai Airways International (THAI) anticipates a boost in revenue following the enhancement of its code-sharing agreement with Gulf Air. THAI announced the expansion of its partnership with Gulf Air yesterday, September 29, to include new destinations: Cairo, Kuwait City, Amman, Casablanca, Athens, and Manchester.

This agreement took effect immediately.

Previously, the collaboration between the two airlines was limited to routes connecting Bangkok with Manama, Bahrain’s capital, and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

THAI expressed optimism that the new destinations would ‘generate new revenue approach opportunities for the company.’

Under the expanded agreement, THAI will transport passengers to Bahrain, who will then continue their journey to six new cities with Gulf Air. Bahrain serves as the home base for Gulf Air.

In return, Gulf Air will bring passengers to Bangkok, where they will connect to other Thai cities as well as Hong Kong, Singapore, and Melbourne with THAI. Gulf Air shared their plans through a post made on Facebook.

“Our expanded partnership with our airline partner @thaiairways means you can travel further within Thailand.”

Financially troubled THAI plans to submit its restructuring plan to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Stock Exchange of Thailand today. This step is aimed at facilitating its exit from business rehabilitation and resuming trading on the Thai stock market.

In related news, India’s Gaya International Airport is gearing up for a major transformation as international flight operations kick off on October 10, with THAI taking the lead. The boom is expected right after the conclusion of Pitru Paksha, a key period in Hindu traditions.

The Gaya Airport Authority has officially unveiled the flight schedule, THAI’s take-off on October 10 will be followed by Myanmar National Airlines on October 16, Myanmar Airways International on October 30, Bhutan Airlines on November 16, and Drukair on December 2.

Notably, Myanmar Airways will fly six days a week, while the others will offer bi-weekly services. THAI is set to operate daily, ensuring a steady stream of visitors from Bangkok.