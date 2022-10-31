Connect with us

Tourism

Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Koh Samui is seeing a spike in European and Russian tourism. (via Yavor Punchev Unsplash)

With flights increasing from Russia to Thailand, Koh Samui is seeing an increase in European travellers. The holiday island expects to see a surge in Russian tourism in particular, especially in December to close out the year. Russian tourism has been a big revenue-producing staple of Koh Samui but was stymied by the Covid-19 pandemic and then the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Aeroflot, the main national airline of Russia, will be increasing flight services. The Tourism Authority of Thailand branch in Moscow and the Russian Embassy have both confirmed three flights a day from Russia to Bangkok and Phuket beginning at the end of November reports Thai Newsroom.

The return of Russians is expected to bring a big boost to tourism on Koh Samui and the surrounding islands, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao. Residents of Russia and other European countries that experience freezing cold winters are plotting their escape to the warm tropical weather in Thailand.

The president of the Koh Samui Tourism Promotion Association is making a bold prediction that, in the last month of the year, the island will see similar tourist numbers as it did before Covid-19. Both foreign and local travel agencies are seeing a strong increase in international bookings for the rest of the year.

Agents have seen a trend of incoming tourists making advanced bookings for shorter lengths of time than in previous years. Tourism businesses are adapting to that change to focus their public relations campaigns and marketing plans to fit the current demand.

Russian tourists, along with European tourists, flocking back is a welcomed sight for Koh Samui, an island where tourism is the number one industry and coconut production a distant second. The new flights from Russia, along with many neighbouring countries to Russia planning flight service enter Thailand, is hoped to give the tourism market an extra big kick before the end of 2022.

For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Totoro
2022-10-31 16:00
Why is Aeroflot not banned? Samui, certainly the place to avoid then.  

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Events38 seconds ago

Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race draws 3,000 runners
Thailand3 mins ago

Thai officers uncover police corruption & drug use
Crime16 mins ago

Scammer who posed as police chief arrested in central Thailand
Phuket18 mins ago

Royal Caribbean Cruises to dock weekly in Phuket, Thailand
Environment1 hour ago

Death toll up to 98 in Philippines, more storms predicted
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

After devastating floods, Phuket students step up to help with haircuts and repairs
Thailand3 hours ago

5 security guards on drugs arrested for robbing army residence
Tourism3 hours ago

Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
Phuket3 hours ago

Chinese man and his Thai wife arrested for illegal possession of guns
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
South Korea3 hours ago

Halloween stampede: 22 foreign deaths, events cancelled
Thailand4 hours ago

Malaysian man fined 99,000 baht after a wheelspin damages parked cars
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai man cooks and eats wild snapping turtle that bit his finger
Phuket5 hours ago

Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending