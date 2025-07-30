Aeroflot flight drama: Phuket return sparks hacker rumours

Airline silent as speculation grows over cyberattack’s possible link to flight turnaround

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal45 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
171 1 minute read
Aeroflot flight drama: Phuket return sparks hacker rumours | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Travel Trade Journal

An Aeroflot flight bound for Novosibirsk was forced to return to Phuket International Airport yesterday morning just minutes after takeoff, following what was reported as a technical malfunction, but speculation is swirling after the airline confirmed a cyberattack just one day earlier.

The Airbus A330, operating as flight SU637, took off at 9.53am local time, around 30 minutes behind schedule. But according to FlightRadar24, the aircraft circled over the island for nearly an hour before safely landing back at Phuket. By 7.20pm, the aircraft, registered as RA-73782, remained grounded on the tarmac.

Russian-language outlet Novosti Phuketa, the sister publication of The Phuket News, reported that no official statement had been made by Aeroflot on its website or social media channels.

Aeroflot flight drama: Phuket return sparks hacker rumours | News by Thaiger
Screenshot from Flightradar24

Citing Russian news source Novaya Sibir, the publication reported that the return was due to a technical glitch detected shortly after departure.

“According to official statements from the company, the plane from Phuket was unable to fly to Novosibirsk, not because of problems after the hacking, a technical malfunction was detected on the aircraft.”

The mention of hacking refers to a cyberattack on Aeroflot’s IT systems that occurred on Monday, July 28, causing major disruption to both domestic and international flights. While the airline acknowledged the attack and said operations returned to normal by the next morning, it has made no specific reference to flight SU637.

Aeroflot flight drama: Phuket return sparks hacker rumours | News by Thaiger
Photo from The Phuket News

This lack of clarity has led to online speculation among passengers and aviation followers that the flight may have been indirectly affected by the cyber incident, though this remains unconfirmed.

Related Articles

Passengers from flight SU637 have been provided accommodation in Phuket, with a rescheduled departure planned for today, July 30, according to Russian media. It is not yet known whether the original aircraft will be used or if a replacement will be sent.

Aeroflot has so far offered no timeline for when the aircraft will be cleared for departure.

For now, stranded passengers will have to wait it out in paradise, albeit with a slightly more stressful end to their Thai holiday.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter

7 minutes ago
Activist urges dissolution of 7 Thai parties over Thaksin influence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Activist urges dissolution of 7 Thai parties over Thaksin influence

24 minutes ago
Fire at Nakhon Ratchasima bicycle store causes 3 million baht damages | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire at Nakhon Ratchasima bicycle store causes 3 million baht damages

30 minutes ago
3 Chinese men arrested for filming restricted army zones in Surin | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Chinese men arrested for filming restricted army zones in Surin

37 minutes ago
Aeroflot flight drama: Phuket return sparks hacker rumours | Thaiger Phuket News

Aeroflot flight drama: Phuket return sparks hacker rumours

45 minutes ago
Nonthaburi suit shop owner injured in row with ex-wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi suit shop owner injured in row with ex-wife

46 minutes ago
Chiang Mai sees surge in demand for lottery tickets | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai sees surge in demand for lottery tickets

58 minutes ago
Furious farangs slam Pattaya over ‘Thai price’ double standard | Thaiger Pattaya News

Furious farangs slam Pattaya over ‘Thai price’ double standard

1 hour ago
Pathum Thani abbot removed over 30 million baht embezzlement scandal | Thaiger Crime News

Pathum Thani abbot removed over 30 million baht embezzlement scandal

1 hour ago
Thai army detains 18 Cambodian soldiers after border clash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army detains 18 Cambodian soldiers after border clash

1 hour ago
Chiang Rai residents brace for floods as Kok River rises | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai residents brace for floods as Kok River rises

1 hour ago
Missing jet ski operator found dead on island off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Missing jet ski operator found dead on island off Phuket

1 hour ago
Major drug bust in Sakon Nakhon seizes 500kg crystal meth | Thaiger Crime News

Major drug bust in Sakon Nakhon seizes 500kg crystal meth

2 hours ago
Cambodian artillery damages Thai hospitals, costs exceed 285 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian artillery damages Thai hospitals, costs exceed 285 million baht

2 hours ago
&#8216;Flying Giant&#8217; A380 becomes a costly nightmare for airlines | Thaiger Business News

‘Flying Giant’ A380 becomes a costly nightmare for airlines

2 hours ago
Cambodia denies second ceasefire breach, Thailand shows evidence | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia denies second ceasefire breach, Thailand shows evidence

2 hours ago
Monk dies in Bangkok motorcycle taxi accident | Thaiger Road deaths

Monk dies in Bangkok motorcycle taxi accident

2 hours ago
Mystery as human skull found in Samut Songkhram coconut grove | Thaiger Crime News

Mystery as human skull found in Samut Songkhram coconut grove

2 hours ago
Bangkok couple arrested for motorcycle theft caught on CCTV | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok couple arrested for motorcycle theft caught on CCTV

2 hours ago
2 suspected drug dealers nabbed in Bangla Road raids | Thaiger Phuket News

2 suspected drug dealers nabbed in Bangla Road raids

2 hours ago
Shooting at Kamlon Festival leaves one dead, eight injured | Thaiger Crime News

Shooting at Kamlon Festival leaves one dead, eight injured

3 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning for 32 Thai provinces, flash floods possible | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning for 32 Thai provinces, flash floods possible

3 hours ago
Suspected Cambodian spy denies allegation, claiming to be orchard worker | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspected Cambodian spy denies allegation, claiming to be orchard worker

18 hours ago
HONNE delivers an emotionally charged night at The OUCH Bangkok Tour | Thaiger Events

HONNE delivers an emotionally charged night at The OUCH Bangkok Tour

19 hours ago
Malaysian woman reunited with lost cash thanks to New Zealand tourists | Thaiger Phuket News

Malaysian woman reunited with lost cash thanks to New Zealand tourists

19 hours ago
Aviation NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal45 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
171 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x