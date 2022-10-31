Make special memories with your children at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

Press Release

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort welcomes the school holiday season with “Taste of Phuket” room promotion. Starting from THB 3,650+++, the package includes comfortable accommodation with breakfast for two and a daily two-course dinner at Sears & Co Bar and Grill. Available for booking and stays by March 31, 2023.

Perfectly located in North Patong, just steps away from its crescent-shaped bay of white sand, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort is a stunning seafront destination where guests can relax, reconnect with loved ones, and restore their spirits.

The whole family will share the joys of a beach vacation together. Relaxing on the beach, playing in the sand and waves, and simply spending quality family time together in a beautiful seaside setting is sure to bring everyone closer.

A wide range of modern rooms and suites are available, including Pool Access options and Family Suites offering colorful kids’ rooms with a boat-shaped bed. The kids’ rooms with their bright, playful maritime themes will thrill the kids and make it seem like theirs. There are even fun amenities designed for children throughout the suite and in the bathroom.

Parents can relax in a cabana during the day, slip into two outdoor pools or work out at our well-equipped fitness center while their little ones have endless hours of fun at the Little Sea Gypsies Kids’ Club and outdoor playground. Moreover, all the kids can participate in a daily itinerary of fun and creative activities, such as T-shirt painting, hat decorating, kids’ aerobics classes, jewelry making and more!

Throughout their vacation, young guests will have a chance to meet and greet Loma, our smiley Irrawaddy Dolphin mascot. On top of that, kids can enjoy free ice cream at the Lobby Bar from 4-6 PM daily, a privilege for Marriott Bonvoy members.

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort is welcoming travelers to Phuket with a special promotion offering room including breakfast for two guests and a daily 2-course dinner from a selected menu at the hotel’s restaurant for 2 persons. Savor the fresh seafood and tasty burgers fresh off the grill with the wonderful, informal atmosphere.

Book your ultimate family vacation at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort. Please call 076 645 999 or visit www.fourpointsphuketpatong.com or the Thai website th.fourpointsphuketpatong.com