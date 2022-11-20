Tourism
Road 3 in Nan: a picturesque new tourist spot
We’ve all taken long road trips to get to a cool tourist attraction. But what if the road is the attraction? In the Nan province, a scenic patch of roadway called Road 3 is becoming a popular and very photogenic tourist destination.
Highway 1081 cut through the beautiful hillsides of the northern province connecting the Bo Kluea district to the Santi Suk district. On a nice day, one section of the road weaves through the green hills under the bright blue sky, and the curve of the road forms the shape of the number three, earning its nickname.
The novelty of shape combined with a natural beauty now has crowds flocking there on most weekends, with the roadway getting busy from 11am to 2pm each day and throughout most of the day on weekends.
The popularity of the beautiful road as a tourist attraction is so new, the route has yet to be flooded with vendors selling food and drinks and souvenirs to visitors. The government has improved the pavements in the area and has worked to keep the area clean. The views and road aren’t blocked, but there are some restaurants tucked away for travellers to relax and dine.
While the road is popular and growing in visitors, the hills still allow some breaks in traffic for people to see and photograph the road carving through the picturesque hillside. Cars pull off the road, out of the way of the scenery so well-timed camerapeople can snap uninterrupted images.
The spot has become so popular for tourists to stop and take incredibly Instagrammable pics that professional photographers now wait by the roadside and offer high-quality souvenir photos of their trip. They offer their services and bargain for rates between 100 and 1,000 baht typically, depending on how many people, poses, and photos they take. They are usually on the road between 8am and 6pm for tourists wanting professional shots.
One Thai tourist on holiday from Bangkok described the visit after posing with her group of seven while a professional photographer shot some 400 photos of them in 20 minutes.
“Road 3 is a very different route than other roads in other provinces. It’s quite miraculous, the beautiful scene built by humans who didn’t imagine that in the future it would become a big tourist attraction. I saw three photographers taking pictures the morning I went with many groups hiring them.”
For more information on Domestic Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Two Thai women died hiking the Himalayas
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
Road 3 in Nan: a picturesque new tourist spot
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Kick-boxing Kent mum aims for Guinness World Record
3 Tips for Foreigners to Learn Speaking Thai ft. @ThaiTalkwithPaddy
Thai scientists develop flood-resistant rice
Donald Trump reinstated on Twitter after Musk tweet poll
Middle-aged Thai meth head bemoans falling customer-care standards
APEC Summit closes, Prayut declares success
Top 10 Things to See and Do in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Thailand!
King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida meet Xi, Peng Liyuan
Cannabis supporters plan Tuesday rally during Narcotics Board meeting
Three rare cetaceans sighted in Gulf of Thailand
APEC leaders attend a royal meeting with the King, Queen, Princess
World Cup is no exception for crackdown in Pattaya venues
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Rare Asian golden cat spotted in northeast Thailand
Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand2 days ago
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
-
Hot News2 days ago
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
-
China3 days ago
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Pakistani love story Joyland triggers rabid transphobia
-
Thailand3 days ago
Body of missing French tourist found in southern Thailand
-
Cambodia3 days ago
Upcoming 6th Asian Youth Theatre Festival attracts troupes from 11 countries
-
Property2 days ago
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
-
Phuket3 days ago
New direct flight from Oman makes its way to Phuket