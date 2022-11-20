Transport
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
A Royal Thai Air Force Airbus A340-500 has completed what appears to be the longest flight ever operated by the aircraft. The record breaking flight, took place with much less fanfare than Singapore Airlines commercial record in 2018.
The flight from Bangkok to Charlotte, North Carolina, took 18 hours and 14 minutes and covered 14,555 kilometres.
The flight landed in on Wednesday, November 16th, after an 18-hour flight that crossed the international date line.
Flight RTAF202 departed Don Mueang Airport at 06:10 on Wednesday morning and passed between Taiwan and the Philippines before being spotted to the east of Japan. After disappearing from public radar over the North Pacific, the aircraft was spotted once again crossing the Gulf of Alaska before entering United States airspace in Washington State.
The aircraft touched town at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina after a total flight time of 18 hours and 14 minutes. Due to crossing the international date line, the flight arrived on Wednesday, just after noon at 12:25. The total distance covered 14,555 kilometres (7,859 nautical miles).
The Airbus in question is the only one operated by the air force. It was delivered to Thai Airways in 2005 and sent to storage in June 2012 before entering service with the air force in August 2016.
The Airbus A340-500 is now quite rare on commercial passenger flights, with the last scheduled operator removing it from the schedule earlier this year.
The previous record was set after a cruise ship full of Australian tourists became stranded off the coast of Uruguay due to a COVID outbreak. The repatriation flight left Carrasco International Airport outside Montevideo and flew straight to Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport, where it landed 16 hours and nine minutes later, a distance of 12,338 kilometres.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Two Thai women died hiking the Himalayas
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
Road 3 in Nan: a picturesque new tourist spot
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Kick-boxing Kent mum aims for Guinness World Record
3 Tips for Foreigners to Learn Speaking Thai ft. @ThaiTalkwithPaddy
Thai scientists develop flood-resistant rice
Donald Trump reinstated on Twitter after Musk tweet poll
Middle-aged Thai meth head bemoans falling customer-care standards
APEC Summit closes, Prayut declares success
Top 10 Things to See and Do in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Thailand!
King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida meet Xi, Peng Liyuan
Cannabis supporters plan Tuesday rally during Narcotics Board meeting
Three rare cetaceans sighted in Gulf of Thailand
APEC leaders attend a royal meeting with the King, Queen, Princess
World Cup is no exception for crackdown in Pattaya venues
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Rare Asian golden cat spotted in northeast Thailand
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
VIDEO: Thai husband chases wife and male friend in car, car crashes
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand2 days ago
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
-
Hot News2 days ago
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
-
China3 days ago
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Pakistani love story Joyland triggers rabid transphobia
-
Thailand3 days ago
Body of missing French tourist found in southern Thailand
-
Cambodia3 days ago
Upcoming 6th Asian Youth Theatre Festival attracts troupes from 11 countries
-
Property2 days ago
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
-
Phuket3 days ago
New direct flight from Oman makes its way to Phuket