Connect with us

Tourism

High hotel occupancy in northern Thai province for as golden flowers bloom

Published

 on 

Tourists flock to Mae Hong Son's signature golden flowers, photo by Maehongson Creative.

There’s been a high hotel occupancy in Thailand’s northern province of Mae Hong Son now that its signature golden flowers are in bloom. The provincial tourism office chief said that hotels and resorts are reporting up to 75% occupancy. This, he said, is a much higher occupancy rate than the rates seen during other times of the year.

Tourists are flocking to the Khun Yuam district to gaze at the scenic Dok Bua Tong flowers, also known as “Mexican sunflowers”.

Other hotspots for tourists in Mae Hong Son right now are the Yunnan Rak Thai village, the ancient Wat Phrathat Doi Kong Mu temple, and the Ban Klo Se Lo camping ground, Nation Thailand reported

The provincial tourism office chief said that the number of foreign arrivals has picked up since October, making up 30% of all tourists. Many urban dwellers are also catching a break from the city life to see the beautiful flowers.

With cool winter weather, this is a good time to camp and go outside in Mae Hong Son and other northern Thai provinces. 

Dok Bua Tong flowers are believed to have been brought to Thailand by Christian missionaries. They are originally from Central America and the Caribbean and are smaller than typical sunflowers. 

The Bua Tong flower mostly blooms from November to December. During this period, the hills and valleys of Mae Hong Son turn bright gold when these wild sunflowers come into full bloom.

The Doi Mae U-Kor mountain peak in Khun Yuam district is considered the largest and the most beautiful location to enjoy the spectacular bright yellow Bua Tong hills and valleys.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism37 seconds ago

High hotel occupancy in northern Thai province for as golden flowers bloom
Tourism50 mins ago

A million tourists have arrived in Phang Nga this year
Thailand52 mins ago

Small earthquake shakes Chiang Rai in northern Thailand
Sponsored1 day ago

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
China53 mins ago

US agrees to improve dialogue with China at G20 Summit
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai FDA warns against drinking Erectile Dysfunction Coffee | GMT
Thailand17 hours ago

Japanese couple’s Lantern Festival romantic marriage proposal ends in drama
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand expands e-Visa service to 23 countries worldwide
World17 hours ago

Gen Z, Trump, and the US midterm election
World18 hours ago

Alec Baldwin sues 4 over gun death on his movie set
Thailand18 hours ago

Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Thailand18 hours ago

Thai FDA warns against drinking erectile dysfunction coffee
Hong Kong18 hours ago

Tourists not keen on travelling to Hong Kong under current restrictions
Pattaya19 hours ago

British man warns other after he was was hit on a Pattaya crossing
Transport19 hours ago

Road repair on Patong Hill may take more than 2 months
Thailand19 hours ago

3 teen boys kidnapped, tortured, and forced to perform oral sex by sadistic gang
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending