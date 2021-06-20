Tourism
Reopening details for Phuket, Samui and beyond laid out
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha made the bold announcement Wednesday that Thailand would be reopening in 120 days and now more details are being solidified for different regions around the country. The Phuket Sandbox leads the way July 1, and new plans look to launch Samui Plus on July 15, with Krabi, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Buri Ram, and Phang Nga expected to follow suit in the coming weeks and months. The plan awaits final Cabinet approval now.
The 120 day goal hinges on Thailand administering at least 1 vaccine to 50 million people by the beginning of October, despite a slow and bumpy rollout so far that has seen under 8 million vaccines given so far. If 70% of the residents of a province are vaccinated and there is no more than 20 to 30 Covid-19 infections per day, that province will be eligible for reopening in October.
The newest strategy sets vaccination and reopening sights on popular tourist destinations that are also easy to regulate visitors, focusing on islands and sealed routes. The government aims to get tourist destinations open by the third quarter of 2021 and more provinces following from October on, following public health guidelines.
Buri Ram has a particular goal of reaching 70% vaccination in time to host the 2021 Thailand MotoGP October 8 to 10 at the Chang International Circuit. Tourism Authority of Thailand is also looking at the Eastern Economic Corridor connecting Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong as an area of reopening focus, as well as destinations with connections to tourist-friendly islands, like Ko Lan from Pattaya.
|JULY
|THE ISLAND APPROACH
|July 1
|PHUKET SANDBOX MODEL
|Phuket island and province
|July 15
|SAMUI PLUS
|Surat Thani Province: Koh Samui-Koh Phangan-Koh Tao sealed routes
|AUGUST
|THE EXTENSION CONCEPT (Linking to Phuket)
|August
|KRABI EVEN MORE AMAZING
|Krabi, Koh Phi Phi, Ko Ngai, Ko Railay
|August
|PHANG NGA PROMPT
|Phang Nga, Khao Lak, Ko Yao
|SEPTEMBER
|THE SEALED APPROACH (Specific areas and routes)
|September
|CHARMING CHIANG MAI
|Mueang, Mae Rim, Mae Tang and Doi Tao Districts
|September
|CHON BURI: NEO PATTAYA
|Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Sattahip District
|September
|BURI RAM
|Buri Ram – Mueang District and the Chang Arena
|OCTOBER
|THE FULL REOPENING
|October
|BANGKOK
|Bangkok metropolitan area
|October
|HUA HIN
|Cha-am and Hua Hin
|October
|(OTHER DESTINATIONS)
|Other locations that have 70% vaccination and are prepared to reopen
SOURCE: TAT Newsroom
