Connect with us

Tourism

Reopening details for Phuket, Samui and beyond laid out

Neill Fronde

Published 

22 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Details are emerging for the roadmap to reopening Thailand (via Dreamstime)

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha made the bold announcement Wednesday that Thailand would be reopening in 120 days and now more details are being solidified for different regions around the country. The Phuket Sandbox leads the way July 1, and new plans look to launch Samui Plus on July 15, with Krabi, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Buri Ram, and Phang Nga expected to follow suit in the coming weeks and months. The plan awaits final Cabinet approval now.

The 120 day goal hinges on Thailand administering at least 1 vaccine to 50 million people by the beginning of October, despite a slow and bumpy rollout so far that has seen under 8 million vaccines given so far. If 70% of the residents of a province are vaccinated and there is no more than 20 to 30 Covid-19 infections per day, that province will be eligible for reopening in October.

The newest strategy sets vaccination and reopening sights on popular tourist destinations that are also easy to regulate visitors, focusing on islands and sealed routes. The government aims to get tourist destinations open by the third quarter of 2021 and more provinces following from October on, following public health guidelines.

Buri Ram has a particular goal of reaching 70% vaccination in time to host the 2021 Thailand MotoGP October 8 to 10 at the Chang International Circuit. Tourism Authority of Thailand is also looking at the Eastern Economic Corridor connecting Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong as an area of reopening focus, as well as destinations with connections to tourist-friendly islands, like Ko Lan from Pattaya.

JULY THE ISLAND APPROACH
July 1 PHUKET SANDBOX MODEL Phuket island and province
July 15 SAMUI PLUS Surat Thani Province: Koh Samui-Koh Phangan-Koh Tao sealed routes
AUGUST THE EXTENSION CONCEPT (Linking to Phuket)
August KRABI EVEN MORE AMAZING Krabi, Koh Phi Phi, Ko Ngai, Ko Railay
August PHANG NGA PROMPT Phang Nga, Khao Lak, Ko Yao
SEPTEMBER THE SEALED APPROACH (Specific areas and routes)
September CHARMING CHIANG MAI Mueang, Mae Rim, Mae Tang and Doi Tao Districts
September CHON BURI: NEO PATTAYA Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Sattahip District
September BURI RAM Buri Ram – Mueang District and the Chang Arena
OCTOBER THE FULL REOPENING
October BANGKOK Bangkok metropolitan area
October HUA HIN Cha-am and Hua Hin
October (OTHER DESTINATIONS) Other locations that have 70% vaccination and are prepared to reopen

SOURCE: TAT Newsroom

 

 

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism22 seconds ago

Reopening details for Phuket, Samui and beyond laid out
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Multiple Chiang Rai schools to close after infections found
Thailand2 hours ago

Woman falls off building on Pattaya’s Walking Street

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Tourism4 hours ago

Refinements to the Sandbox as the countdown continues to Thailand’s reopening
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 3,682 new infections and 20 covid-related deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

Dole pineapple factory has 34 new Covid-19 cases, 413 total
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Chinese Sinovac vaccine debuts in Singapore to high demand
Drugs18 hours ago

Drug smuggler caught in Kalasin with 300 kg of marijuana
Politics19 hours ago

Amendment to reform Constitution rejected by Parliament
Medical20 hours ago

Gender Health Clinic opens in Bangkok for transgender needs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

30 million baht added to vaccine side effects compensation fund
Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago

Plan for 16-week gap between AstraZeneca vaccines dropped
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
Tourism1 day ago

Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 3,667 new infections and 32 deaths
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending