Tourism
Krabi schedules 82 flights per week from late October
Despite no official legal plans to reopen Thailand to international tourism, and perhaps on the heels of PM Prayut’s surprise announcement in a speech Wednesday that he intends to fully reopen Thailand by mid-October, 8 airlines received slots for international flights into Krabi from the end of October.
The allotment was determined as part of the IATA Slot Conference, this year held virtually from Tuesday to Thursday. The Director-General of the Department of Airports for Thailand took the occasion of the conference to promote Krabi to global airlines, highlighting improvements to the airport to be ready to accommodate more passengers in the terminals and more flights arriving and departing. He also stressed that Thailand will be ready by the end of October to welcome international travellers.
The conference, which is a bit like a draft in many sports, was held for the 148th time this week to determine how to schedule airlines servicing airports worldwide. The process brings together airlines and airports to schedule out which airlines will receive permission to take off and land at each airport each day or week. During this conference, Krabi International Airport has confirmed up to 82 flights per week between October 31 of this year and March 26, 2022.
A big chunk of flights was awarded to AirAsia to use on their Kuala Lumpur to Krabi route 28 times per week. Scoot Tigerair was the only other Southeast Asian airline allotted flights, being given 10 slots each week from Singapore to Krabi.
Scandinavia will have 2 main options to fly to Krabi as Finnair confirms 3 flight slots per week from Helsinki and Norwegian Air picking up 1 flight weekly from Oslo to Krabi. There will also be a third option as charter airline TUIfly Nordic will operate a charter route hopping around Scandinavia before heading to Krabi, with stops in Copenhagen, Gothenburg, Helsinki, and Stockholm. They will begin charter flights on November 7 and have been allotted 16 flights.
Chinese carriers also got a decent slice of the schedule, with a total of 21 flights per week. Shanghai Airlines will fly 7 times weekly from Shanghai to Krabi, while China Eastern is planning 7 flights a week from Urumqi to Hefei to Krabi. Sichuan Airlines and Spring Airlines will both fly from Chengdu, with Sichuan picking up 4 flights weekly and Spring Airlines grabbing 3 slots. Spring Airlines will also operate 3 flights between Shenzhen and Krabi.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Krabi schedules 82 flights per week from late October
Top 6 Online Forums in Thailand
Friday Covid Update: 3,058 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Worker falls off roof in Chon Buri, sustains multiple injuries
Talad Kaset market in Phuket reopens
PM Prayut tests negative after parliament maid has Covid-19
Myanmar: American journalist’s detention extended 2 more weeks
Beached sperm whale covered in oil rescued in Phuket
Unsatisifed with haircut, grandfather goes to police station for help
Thai DDC probe into Covid-19 vaccine recipient deaths to finish next week
Good Morning Thailand | Situation in Hua Hin, bars petition for overturn of alcohol ban, Sandbox
Thammanat Prompaew said to be PPRP’s next secretary-general
Pattaya security guard dies after crashing into garbage truck
Killer’s sentence reduced from 10 years to 3, plus community service
Over 300 Phuket businesses awarded SHA Plus accreditation ahead of re-opening
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Thong Lor again: 31 arrested in club violating Covid-19 rules
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
Penis statue works as village sees rain after erection
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
Village need rain? Have you considered a giant penis?
Koh Samui eyes August 1 reopening, “Samui Sealed Route”
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Crime3 days ago
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Airlines look to vaccine rollout to restore demand and boost economy
- Phuket3 days ago
Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea