Prostitution, the CIA, David Bowie and Patpong – Undercover in Bangkok infamous red light district | The Thaiger

Prostitution, the CIA, David Bowie and Patpong – Undercover in Bangkok infamous red light district
PHOTO: patpongmuseum.com
Let’s start from the very beginning, a very good place to start. Where did Bangkok’s Patpong get its name?
It actually goes back to a Chinese immigrant named Luang Patpongpanich. He purchased the land when it was just a banana plantation (I can hear the Benny Hill theme already). During World War II, so the story goes, Patpongpanich’s son and heir, Udom, studied in the US, where he joined a newly secretive “Office of Strategic Services” which eventually became the CIA.
All this comes to light in the new Patpong Museum which has just opened. More than just a saucy jaunt through the history of ping-pong shows, the museum tracks the area’s much more fascinating contribution to the Vietnam War, the CIA’s covert war in Indochina and it’s value as a ‘relief’ to US soldiers fighting the communists in the 60s and 70s.
How did it evolve from these agricultural and covert beginnings to become one of the world’s most famous red light districts, before a lot of the ‘red’ moved to Soi Cowboy and the Nana Plaza?
The museum’s curator, is Michael Messner. He says he founded the space to document the area’s rich history, beyond the bar girls and bawdy entertainment. He says he’s included a lot of details no one realised contributed to the thriving business and tourist zone.
King Prajadhipok, Rama VII, bestowed an honorary title to Poon Pat, whose family moved from China in the 1880s. He becomes Luang Patpongpanich in 1930. Luang started ‘Siam Cement in 1921, his son attended training by the Office of Strategic Services at Fort Benning in Georgia in 1945, then the Patpongpanich family bought a banana plantation on the outskirts of Bangkok in 1946 for US$3,000. In the 1950s the Patpongpanich family build shophouses in the area and name it ‘Patpong’.
During the 1950s, at the height of the ‘Reds under the beds scare’ freaking out the Americans, Patpong became a front for several CIA operatives, supplying arms for various anti-communist groups. All this, and the locations where a lot of these shenanigans happened, are detailed in the museum.
And it wasn’t just the Americans that flocked to Patpong. Michael Messner recalls how one of the earliest, and most popular bars, was opened by a former Japanese soldier.
“Mizu’s Kitchen was opened by a Japanese ex-soldier who was part of the occupational force but he liked it here in Patpong so much that he wanted to stay.”
He wasn’t the only one that liked it. It was during the middle of the 1960s that a lot of US troops, weary from their tours of duty, came to Patpong for some R&R. Demand started the supply and the are became known for a place of relief and relaxation.
Other pioneering Patpong tenants during those years included the US Information Service library and “a CIA safe house” above the Madrid Bar where, in later years, retired CIA officials reportedly drank and met buddies. There’s plenty of sordid stories along the way, that all add to the colourful mythology of the famous area. But it wasn’t until the early 1970s that Patpong started attracting a wider tourist crowd.
And the rest, as they say, is history.
Curator Messner says… “I’d say today everybody knows Patpong.”
“But nobody really knows what Patpong is about. People associate it with a very narrow segment today, and it would be ‘Patpong ping-pong,’ something like this. And we’ll get to ping-pong, we’ll show that too, but there is so much more.”
The 300 metre museum covers just about every aspect of this fascinating corner of Bangkok, even the ping pong shows. A The silhouette of a woman has, between her thighs, an industrial-strength ping-pong training machine, which pumps out ping pong balls for museum visitors to catch.
Messner describes the exhibition as an interactive display.
“Here on Patpong, everybody wants to see the ping-pong show.”
The museum is a rich trip down a secret memory lane, revealing a lot about the Patpong area that few people know anything about.
Have a very quick timeline tour down Patpong’s history HERE.
But we’ve only scratched the surface. You really need to spend a few hours to open your eyes to a part of Bangkok’s history that reveal Patpong as a lot more than skin deep. And you might even get to catch a ping pong.
And David Bowie? He visited the area back in 1983, shot a video clip there, and ‘got lost’ for quite a while, so the story goes.
Anti-corruption commission says government officials guilty of taking bribes in power plant agreement
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is accusing the Thai government of accepting bribes from Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, the Japanese company awarded the contract to build a power plant in the southern Thai city of Nakhon Si Thammarat.
NACC secretary-general, Worawit Sukboon, alleges that four government officials accepted a 20 million baht bribe from the Japanese firm in exchange for preferential treatment that included the use of a temporary dock while transporting machinery and equipment.
Worawit says that when three ships were turned away from a Thai harbor in early 2015 because they were too big to dock, the Japanese company paid four officials 20 million baht to be allowed to dock.
The Nation reports that the firm was under pressure to begin construction of the power plant and would have been fined 11 million baht a day for failure to start on time.
The four officials who are alleged to have accepted the bribe are Satit Chinnaworn, head of the province’s marine office, Kanin Muangduang, deputy mayor of Thong Nian subdistrict, Aphichat Sawatdirat, the local village headman, and Santiphong Phansawat, an inspector with the marine police.
Worawit says all four will be prosecuted for bribery and Kanin will be removed from his position.
In addition, the NACC accuses two executives from Sino-Thai of being complicit in the bribery. Pakpoom Srichamni and Rakesh Kalia are accused of forging a separate contract for the project, which hid details of the 20 million baht payment.
Both men now face prosecution for assisting a government official in requesting a bribe and failing to carry out their duties in an honest fashion.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
School funding challenge for bilingual curriculum
The secretary-general of the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC), Amnat Wichayanuwat, says plans to introduce a bilingual school curriculum at all grade levels have thrown up an obstacle for meeting funding requirements.
The bilingual curriculum plans were announced by the Education Minister last week in an effort to improve English proficiency among the Thai population. It’s hoped to have the curriculum in place from kindergarten level at more than 2,000 district schools from the beginning of the 2020 academic year.
However, the OBEC secretary-general says one of the conditions under which schools can qualify for Mini English Programme (MEP) funding, is by showing that Ordinary National Educational Test (O-NET) scores have consistently improved for at least three years.
Amnat says it’s simply not possible for schools to meet this requirement.
“This is impossible because these schools haven’t even started with the new lessons. To launch the MEP classrooms efficiently, we will therefore adjust the qualification and submit it to the Provincial Schools Admission Committee for consideration.”
Amnat says OBEC will reinstate provincial English Resource and Instruction Centres to help determine the curriculum. He draws attention to the need to examine English language proficiency in both teachers and students and work on areas that need improvement.
“And there will be an English proficiency assessment using the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages standard. This will expand the opportunities for education and create equality among educational institutes.”
Thailand was recently ranked 74 out of 100 on the English language proficiency index, with its ranking continuing to drop for three years in a row.
See earlier story HERE.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
Phuket scores #2 in Asia’s most popular destination list – Trip Advisor survey
PHOTO: Bangkok Cheap Hotels
Phuket has scored the second position in the list of Asia’s Top 25 Destination in a Trip Advisor survey. The survey is done across the travel website’s million of users. Bali scored the #1 position in the extensive reader survey.
Three other destinations in Thailand made the Top 25 list – Bangkok at #11, Chiang Mai at #14 and Krabi at #18. Phuket also made it into the position of #6 most popular destination in the world for 2019.It was the only Thai destination to make it onto the Trip Advisor Top 25 World Destinations list for 2019.
About Phuket, Trip Advisor said…
“Phuket offers a rainbow spectrum of spectacular holiday sights from blue lagoons and pink sunsets to orange-robed monks. Three wheeled-Tuk Tuks, taxis, buses and long tailed boats transport visitors between these marvels. Phuket’s south coast offers its most popular beaches. The north is more tranquil. Koh Phi Phi, Phang Nga Bay and Patong Beach are popular spots. Diving, snorkelling, wind surfing and sailing are just a few active options. Inland, forested hills, mountains and cliffs wait to be explored.”
Apart from the three-wheeled tuk tuks, the survey’s comments painted Phuket fairly accurately (Phuket has small Diahatsu vans for its local version of tuk tuks). It conveyed the kaleidoscope of activities now available on the island and its position as a stepping-off point for many of the offshore attractions.
For Bangkok, the survey described the capital…
“Bangkok is full of exquisitely decorated Buddhist temples – as you go from one to the next you’ll be continually blown away by the craftsmanship and elaborate details. But if you’d rather seek enlightenment in a gourmet meal, or dance the night away, you’ll also enjoy Bangkok – the restaurant and nightclub scenes here are among the best in the world.”
Also in the Top ten list of Asia’s Top 25 destinations….
3. Siem Reap, Cambodia
4. Hanoi, Vietnam
5. Tokyo, Japan
6. Kathmandu, Nepal
7. Jaipur, India
8. Hong Kong, China
9. Seoul, South Korea
10. Goa, India
Read the full Asian destination list HERE.
London, UK, Paris, France and Rome, Italy were the top three destination in the Worlds Most Popular Destinations list for 2019.
