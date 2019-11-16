Now paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos are banned, what do farmers use? | The Thaiger

Environment
Now paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos are banned, what do farmers use?
PHOTO: sugar-asia.com
In just two weeks the ban on paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos kicks in – a total ban on the three controversial agri-chemicals.
Now officials are ramping up efforts to find effective alternatives for the popular agricultural herbicides and pesticides, especially the two herbicides (maybe this would have been a good idea before they imposed the ban?).
Thai PBS World reports that the working committee, tasked with finding an alternative is making it clear that the alternatives must not be ‘chemicals’. The panel is being headed by Agriculture Permanent Secretary Anant Suwanrat.
Currently, there are 73 approved bio-products which have been proved to be effective in controlling insects and plant diseases, but the panel admits they are not effective against weeds.
Mr. Anant says that the working committee has been considering contingency measures to help farmers cope with anticipated rising production costs resulting from the ban on the use of paraquat and glyphosate.
“Initially, heavy machinery will be employed to get rid of weeds, but this approach has limitations because there are not many such machines available and they are more costly than herbicides.”
“Bio-herbicides should be the solution. The Land Development Department has made progress in its research on the use of microbes for killing weeds.”
An advisor to the working committee recently made a field trip to a sugarcane plantation belonging to Surin Khanthong, a farmer Suphan Buri, north west of Bangkok, who has been using microbes to kill weeds for the past seven years.
The farmer told Alongkorn that the microbes kill the weeds but have no impact on the environment. He also said that he found there are more earth worms and insects, which feed on insect pests and, more importantly, the costs are similar to using the, now banned herbicide, paraquat.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Two Thai companies caught producing banned agri-chemicals
PHOTO: INN News
The Department of Special Investigations has discovered two companies producing toxic chemicals, including the recently banned Paraquat and Glyphosate agri-chemicals.
Thai Residents reports that production was taking place across five different sites, with the companies mixing the banned substances with organic fertilisers without informing customers. The result was products that were not registered or approved by any authority.
Smart Biotech Corporation, one of the companies accused, has two manufacturing sites in Nonthaburi province, north of Bangkok. It produces a herbicide product under the name SmartBio and other products under the brands Top Clear and Smart Bio Aqua.
The second organisation is VIP Kingdom 999, which has two manufacturing sites in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) province in the north-east of the country, and one in central Thailand in Pathumthani province. The company produces agricultural products under the names Super Light and Organic Kill.
Both companies are accused of using Paraquat and Glyphosate in production without licences to do so. It’s alleged they then sold the finished products to customers who were unaware of the contents. Both companies are accused of using false online advertising to claim the products were organic, non-toxic and safe.
Thai Residents reports that under the Hazard Substances Act B.E. 2535 (1992), the production or possession of controlled chemicals without permission is punishable by up to 2 years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 200,000 baht.
A preliminary investigation in this case indicates damages of at least 10 million baht and over 1,000 victims (buyers). In a search of the five manufacturing sites, officers seized evidence that includes products labelled as organic, documents associated with their production and factory equipment.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Cambodia
Still clearing the krathongs – post Loy Krathong
PHOTO: Krathongs being cleared out of a lake at Saphan Hin in Phuket – Newshawk Phuket
The clean up is still underway in many parts of Thailand following Monday’s Loy Krathong. ‘Favourite’ waterways are still being cleared of the pre-loved Krathong floats. The good news, authorities say there was a lot more natural products used in this years’ krathongs following a wide campaign to encourage Thais to stop using polystyrene and steel pins in their floating, floral masterpieces.
In Chiang Mai, krathongs are still being collected from the Ping River, four days after the end of the festival. In parts of Chiang Mai the festival ran until the end of Tuesday.
The Nakhon Chiang Mai Municipality says volunteers were helping municipal staff remove the left-over krathongs from the river. Krathongs made of recyclable materials were also being separated for use as fertiliser and garden mulch. It’s expected the cleanup will be completed today.
Chiang Mai authorities estimate some 40 tonnes of floated krathongs will be collected this year. But they note that this is a drop from the 70 tonnes collected a few years ago. They believe this is probably because of the ‘One family, one krathong’ promotion the government ran in the weeks before the annual festival.
Meanwhile, over the border, nearly 5 million people flocked to Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh during the three-day Water Festival holiday, according to a report issued by the Ministry of Tourism. The Khmer Times reports that the vast majority were Cambodians sprinkled with 31,446 foreigners.
SOURCES: The Nation | Bangkok Post
Environment
Government confirms 2020 ban on single-use plastic bags
In a move that some would say has been a long time coming, the Thai government has announced that single-use plastic bags will be banned at shopping malls, convenience stores, and supermarkets from January 1, 2020.
Thai Residents says the ban was confirmed by government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul, who says the move is part of Thailand’s plans to eliminate plastic garbage by 2030.
The ban on single-use plastic bags had earlier been approved by the National Environmental Committee (NEC) in September and is expected to lead to a reduction of 225,000 tons of garbage a year.
This in turn is expected to reduce the amount being spent by state agencies on garbage management by 340 million baht a year.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
Study shows most Thai people live hand to mouth
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Thailand’s swift response to the ‘fall armyworm’ pest
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Phuket hotels slashing the price of rooms
Bank of Thailand scammers arrested
“Does Thailand plan to continue swinging between military coups and civilian rule?” Thanathorn
Phuket scores #2 in Asia’s most popular destination list – Trip Advisor survey
Prostitution, the CIA, David Bowie and Patpong – Undercover in Bangkok infamous red light district
Now paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos are banned, what do farmers use?
Facebook hackers steal 34 million baht in online scam
Thai PM will sit down with rebel members of coalition
Thai Airways’ losses reach 11 billion baht this year
85 year old Swiss man drowns off Mai Khao Beach, Phuket
American fugitive, Bart Helmus, taken off life support in Sa Kaew hospital
Man arrested over armed robberies in Bang Lamung
5 million baht vanishes from Samut Prakan bank account
Inaugural Thailand Charter Week in Phuket opens tomorrow
Behold, the Papal Pick-up – Thai popemobile revealed
Police net haul of crystal meth and yaba valued at 360 million baht
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
Trending
- News4 days ago
Thai Airways offers One Pass One Price Value Card
- Bangkok2 hours ago
Phuket scores #2 in Asia’s most popular destination list – Trip Advisor survey
- Crime3 days ago
Three die following court shooting in Chanthaburi, two more injured
- Expats2 days ago
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
- Hong Kong2 days ago
Hong Kong’s stocks drop amongst jittery sentiment and continued violence
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Police general kills two, dies in courtroom land case drama
- News3 days ago
Foreign criminals apprehended in Thailand in two separate arrests
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s beaches now more expensive than European resorts – report