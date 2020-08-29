Tourism
Plan on the table to allow Europe’s ‘snowbirds’ into Thailand for up to 9 months
Another day, another ‘plan’ flown up the pole to see if it will catch some wind. This time a prominent health provider claims the government is developing a new ‘visa’ for sunseekers. If adopted it could allow foreigners to stay in Thailand on a long-stay visa for up to 9 months. Nothing has been finalised as yet but Boon Vanasin, the chairman of Thonburi Healthcare Group, says the special visa would help reboot the country’s devastated tourism industry.
Although Thailand has allowed domestic travel, and provided stimulus packages to encourage Thais to travel, there is currently no plan in place to allow foreign tourists back into the country.
Thonburi Healthcare Group is the country’s third largest private hospital firm, which runs hospitals and retirement homes.
In this development of the original “Phuket Plan”, long-term visitors would start their ‘holiday’ with the mandatory 14 day quarantine, plus testing, in Phuket. Then they’d be clear to roam around the island for their third week. After 3 weeks on the island the visitors would be free to travel to other parts of Thailand. Dr Boon says he has “direct knowledge of the government’s plan”. He said members of the government were keen to start the program before the northern winter kicks in.
Dr. Boon has good reason to hope the government plan is approved – around 90% of the Thonburi Healthcare Group’s customers before the Covid-19 border closures were international.
The ‘longer’ short-term visa would offer a partial lease of life to the country’s tourism and hospitality industries – both almost obliterated after 5 months without any foreign visitors. Thailand, which last year attracted nearly 40 million foreign visits, has attracted zero tourists since the borders were closed in early April. Tourist magnets like Phuket, Pattaya and Koh Samui have watched their economies almost vanish despite the government’s best efforts to promote domestic tourism.
The new plan being studied in Thailand would, in theory, make it possible for millions of ‘snowbirds’ from Europe’s northern climates, who usually spend their winters in warmer Mediterranean and Caribbean climates, to look at “safe” Thailand as an alternative this year.
Dr. Boon claimed his company had been contacted by European retirement communities that could realise up to 50,000 seniors heading to Thailand for the coming northern winter. He says the government should target the retirees and high-income earners who could value-add during the visit to the country.
“Many seniors don’t want to spend their time in a cold harsh winter. They want tropical weather.”
Thai Airways International said it would operate at least two such flights a month starting in late November to connect Phuket with countries including Denmark, Germany and the UK.
But it’s unclear if the government either intends to allow so many foreigners into Thailand at this stage, or even if they have the capacity to handle the numbers safely and ensure that registered hotels are able to track the guests. The week the CCSA announced they were considering plans to lift the border gate to allow long-stay visitors and foreigners who own property in Thailand. But they acknowledged that this would only be “hundreds” of people and not solve the country’s tourism woes.
More than 6.7 million Europeans visited Thailand in 2019 , contributing some 461 billion baht to the economy. The European contingent made up 17% of Thailand’s total foreign visits and 24% of foreign spending. The expedition to places like Phuket and Koh Samui became a regular ‘winter’ break lasting 2 weeks to several months for the Northern European visitors.
The Thai PM has acknowledged the parlous situation for the country’s tourism destinations and the millions of people that are not only unemployed but now running out of savings as well. Whilst there appears to be some urgency to officially announce some sort of pilot scheme, no firm details have been announced about any of these travel bubble or limited-access plans.
HERE‘s all the latest FAQs about coming back into Thailand.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Police do nothing as alleged gangster threatens Phuket family
A Phuket woman has posted a video on Facebook showing a local man harassing her family. The incident happened in the southern province’s Kathu District. The man, who she claims is a gangster named “Dam”, says the woman’s father owes him money. Thai Residents reports that police have been notified but have done nothing. The gangster, carrying a gun and threatening to use it, walked into the family-owned chicken grill stall and started destroying property inside before shoving the mother. The woman states the man visited the family 3 times in a day and will come again. The video shows […]
Expats
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
Have a read then vote at the bottom of the article. “We are just back from last week’s trip to Phuket and I could not have imagined the destruction going on. Boarded up shops and restaurants, interiors torn out, even hard to find a place to have a dinner. Eerie streets that you felt uncomfortable walking at night time and I a not talking about the small sois, but main beach streets. The contrast is striking with Hua Hin, where you have weekenders from Bangkok and a large retired expat community to support the community. Attracting long-staying retirees should obviously be […]
Phuket
Phuket Rail goes through its first public hearing, with a few modifications
Phuket’s light rail/tram, and much-discussed, public transport system has had a round of public consultations to take the project to the next level. At one stage the route started in Phang Nga province but now it’s had a ‘haircut’ and will only run from the Phuket International Airport to Chalong Circle, a distance of some 42 kilometres. Some of the project’s key weaknesses appear to remain part of the current plans, including taking up lanes and space along some of the island’s busiest existing roads and not being of any assistance to tourists who, predominantly, populate the west coast towns. […]
Chinese Coast Guard nabs fleeing Hong Kong activists
Plan on the table to allow Europe’s ‘snowbirds’ into Thailand for up to 9 months
TAT launches “White Vest” tourism campaign
House committee postpones meeting on subs purchase… again
New developments in “Boss” hit-and-run case
Nakhon Phanom school director in hot water over alleged toilet spycam
Yemeni national in apparent suicide at Chiang Mai hotel – VIDEO
Covid-19 update: 1 new imported case, no deaths (29 August)
Si Racha blaze incinerates 50 golf carts
Couple shocked in Pattaya as homeless woman gobbles their ice cream – VIDEO
UN decries “enforced disappearance”, calls for an end
AirAsia revenue nosedives 98%
Spokesperson says “Phuket Model” won’t be enacted nationally anytime soon
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
The world’s great border debate – When will countries open up again?
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
Want to go to prison? Thailand’s prisons may become tourist attractions
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Expats2 days ago
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
- Thailand3 days ago
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
- Thailand2 days ago
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thai court issues a new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya
Perceville Smithers
August 29, 2020 at 4:59 pm
All about $.