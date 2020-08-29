Connect with us

Politics

Chinese Coast Guard nabs fleeing Hong Kong activists

Jack Burton

Published 

2 seconds ago

 on 

Chinese Coast Guard nabs fleeing Hong Kong activists | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chris Tang, Hong Kong's Commissioner of Police, addresses a news conference in the territory on Tuesday - worldnewj.com
    • follow us in feedly

Chinese authorities have captured and arrested around a dozen Hong Kong activists from Hong Kong who were attempting to leave the former British colony by speedboat. The incident shows the intensification of Beijing’s campaign to seek out protest leaders and those resisting the Communist Party’s tightening grip there. The arrests, made last. Sunday, are the first confirmed case of such activists being caught by Chinese authorities at sea.

At least 1 of the people onboard was an activist being investigated under the city’s new national security law, according to a source familiar with the incident. A second source said the group was trying to flee to Taiwan. Over the past year, more than 200 Hong Kong protesters and activists have sought refuge there.

The efforts to flee Hong Kong highlight the anxiety among activists as the Communist Party tightens its grip over the previously semiautonomous territory. Beijing imposed a sweeping security law on June 30 that punishes political crimes such as subversion with potentially lenghty prison sentences.

China’s Coast Guard confirmed Wednesday that it stopped a speedboat about 45 nautical miles southeast of Hong Kong Island on August 24. Officers detained “more than 10 people” suspected of illegally crossing the border, it said on its official social media page, without providing further details.

Among the people captured is Andy Li, a Hong Kong activist who helped organise a group of independent poll monitors from overseas for local elections last year. He had also travelled to Geneva and the United States to promote Hong Kong’s democracy movement.

Li was arrested in Hong Kong on August 10 as part of a broad police sweep that included Jimmy Lai, the prominent founder of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily. Li was later released on bail.

It was not immediately clear if Li and the others detained will face immigration charges in Guangdong province or be directly deported to Hong Kong.

The activists’ attempts to flee the city have, for many, evoked the memory of efforts to spirit dissidents out of China after the military’s deadly crackdown on protesters around Beijiing’s Tiananmen Square in in 1989. During the 1911 National Revolution and 1949’s Communist Revolution, as well as tumultuous earlier periods in China’s history, refugees escaped into Hong Kong through similarly dangerous routes.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Reuters

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Politics

House committee postpones meeting on subs purchase… again

Jack Burton

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

House committee postpones meeting on subs purchase&#8230; again | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod English

A Parliamentary committee meeting on the Royal Thai Navy’s controversial purchase of 2 Chinese submarines has been postponed for a third time, until Monday. The Democratic party vehemently opposes the purchase, saying the 22.5 billion baht would be better spent on Covid-19 relief efforts and aiding the recovery of the nation’s battered economy. Democrat MP Akkharadet Wongphithakrot, acting as spokesman of the House committee scrutinising the budget bill for fiscal 2021, told reporters that a subcommittee on durable product items, state enterprises, ICT equipment and revolving funds has been asked to meet with the committee to submit the results of […]

Continue Reading

Crime

New developments in “Boss” hit-and-run case

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

New developments in &#8220;Boss&#8221; hit-and-run case | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Vicha Mahakhun - Facebook

The chairman of the committee investigating the alleged mishandling of the 2012 hit-and-run case of Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya has found solid evidence to prove serious problems with both the police and the prosecution. Speaking at yesterday’s committee meeting at the end of its 30 day mission, Vicha Mahakun said the findings will not only convince PM Prayut Chan-o-cha of the need to reform these 2 key organisations, but would catch them off guard. “Every point is backed by very detailed information and will take everyone who reads it by surprise. The report will clearly show that the […]

Continue Reading

Southeast Asia

UN decries “enforced disappearance”, calls for an end

Jack Burton

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

UN decries &#8220;enforced disappearance&#8221;, calls for an end | The Thaiger
PHOTO: BBC

The United Nations is calling on all countries in Southeast Asia to criminalise state abductions and ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance. The organisation’s Human Rights Office says it’s “profoundly concerned” over continuing reports of enforced disappearances, after Wanchalearm Satsaksit, an activist living in exile, was abducted in Phnom Penh on June 4, becoming at least the ninth Thai pro-democracy activist to disappear from a neighbouring country since the 2014 coup. 2 of those activists, Chatcharn Buppawan and Kraidej Luelert, were found dead last year in the Mekong River on the Lao border, […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending