Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020) | The Thaiger

The Thaiger updates information about travelling to and re-entering Thailand. Depending on where you’re coming from, your purpose for visiting Thailand and your country’s own Covid-19 travel restrictions, the situation is changing daily.

I had a retirement visa and have lived in Thailand for many years. When can I return?

Not at the moment, under the current restrictions. Whilst other select groups have been allowed to return, people on valid retirement visas have been excluded so far.

Is it safe in Thailand at the moment?

Yes. No less safe than usual and certainly there has been no civil unrest that would make you ponder your personal safety beyond the usual precautions you would take anywhere in the world. The current student protests are fairly limited and are publicised ahead of time so you can avoid those situations. Whilst there has been some outbursts against foreigners from a Thai politician and a few stressed-out locals, the situation for foreigners remains safe and secure at this time.

I was stranded in Thailand in April and now I have run out of money and don’t know what to do.

This is a really difficult situation and you’d be well advised to contact your friends and family, and advise them of your predicament. Also, you MUST contact your country’s embassy or consulate to alert them of the situation. They will at least have information about repatriating you to your home country or perhaps other options that may be available.

Just hoping your situation is going to improve won’t work. Get as much information as you can about your options. And hopefully your family or friends can send you some funds to tide you over during this crazy time. Chock dee krub!

The airlines are selling tickets to fly to Thailand now. Should I buy one?

No. Don’t buy a ticket for a flight to Thailand until you have ALL the paperwork required, have discussed your trip with your local embassy and you have been approved for travel. Why the airlines keep selling tickets, for flights that will be cancelled, is a mystery.

There are currently no plans to open Thailand’s borders for international tourism.

Which leads us to the next question….

When will Thailand open its borders for international tourism?

Whilst there is a pilot program, “Safe & Sealed”, in Phuket from October 1, it is quite restrictive – 14 day quarantine in a 1 kilometre radius, multiple tests, limits to travelling after the quarantine period. Beyond that, the “travel bubbles” are back on the table with a new round of discussions with Hong Kong and Japan. But nothing has been finalised or announced at this stage.

Both the Civil Aviation Authority and a Deputy Governor from the TAT have stated that it is unlikely that the borders will be reopened for tourism until 2021. But plenty could change – watch this space!

Would a Thailand Elite Visa solve my problems?

Yes and no. The Elite Visa program is an excellent and convenient means of staying in Thailand with few problems, allowing you to avoid visits to Immigration and most of the paperwork. But it’s an expensive up-front costs and, for now, there is a 3-4 month waiting period to process new applications. At this time, there is also a limit on the number of people, on various visas, they are allowing to re-enter Thailand each day. But if you have the cash, it’s definitely an option as people on the Thailand Elite Visa are currently allowed to re-enter the Kingdom.

I want to come back to my Thai partner and home in Thailand. Could I fly to Phuket as part of the “Safe and Sealed” program in October and then go home from there?

We like the way you’re thinking, but not sure how it would work in practice. Whilst your partner would certainly be able to visit you in Phuket, and even if you eventually did your 14 day local quarantine, plus another 7 days restricted to the island, and then were able to travel around Thailand, your visa status is still a “tourist” and would have a limit on time or extension options.

But once in the country there would be plenty of visa agents ready to give your case a red hot shot at extending your stay on an education or long stay visa of some type. Expect to pay 20 – 30,000 baht for the pleasure and there would be no guarantees.

If you have a current retirement visa maybe visit your local embassy and see if you can travel to Thailand on THAT visa and participate in the Safe and Secure program. It’s worth a shot.

Our flight has a stop in Thailand. Can we get off the plane and spend a day in Bangkok?

No. At this time all transits require passengers to remain on the plane. There may be some situations where they deplane passengers but you will be restricted to a section of the airport.

The visa amnesty finishes in exactly one month. What happens to people without a current visa after September 26?

Really, you have 3 options. Leave the country before the amnesty finishes. Or find a way to extend your visa. If you are unable to leave the country, because of flight issues returning to your country, or some other medical or urgent reason, you should contact your Embassy or Consulate ASAP. They may be able to provide you with a letter recommending an extension of your stay.

The sooner you start with either process, the easier it will be. The government made it clear, when they extended the amnesty at the end of July, that there will be no further extensions. There are international flights leaving Thailand every day. The flights are expensive and are on limited carriers. But if you HAVE to leave, you can.

The third option is to visit a temple, buy a lottery ticket and hope like hell that the government will extend the amnesty. We would recommend either of the other 2 options.

Can I get a job, get a new visa and stay in Thailand?

Maybe, possibly. Jobs for foreigners are thin on the ground at the moment. Outside of teaching English (there will always be jobs for English teachers in Thailand), most companies are cutting staff right now, rather than employing. You would need to secure a letter of offer from your new employer and visit you local immigration office to discuss the matter urgently, before September 26.

Can I fly back to my country and get a new Non B visa, and then return to Thailand?

In theory, yes. But it will take some good planning and a dose of luck for the plan to be successful. Theo did it… HERE’s the link to his story. You will certainly need to do a 14 day quarantine upon your return and the capricious nature of various embassy and immigration officials could make the many steps to get all the paperwork a nightmare.

Can I travel to Thailand for medical Tourism?

Yes. Even though Thailand’s borders are still closed to most travel, including tourism, there are some select groups being allowed back into the Kingdom. Medical tourists are one of those groups. Foreign medical tourists are now permitted to apply to come to Thailand for medical treatment with strict disease control measures being put in place.

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says Thailand’s medical and wellness tourism program has been resumed with the hope of attracting medical tourists back into the country.

Under the CCSA regulations, foreign medical and wellness tourists have to arrive by air to ensure effective disease control, not via land border checkpoints at this stage.

“Those seeking cosmetic surgery and infertility treatments will be allowed to enter the country. Those seeking Covid-19 treatment are barred.”

If you’d like to investigate coming to Thailand at this time, go to MyMediTravel to browse procedures and check out your options.

Spokesperson Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin says the visitors must have an appointment letter from a doctor in Thailand and entry certificates issued by Thai embassies across the globe. People wanting to visit Thailand for medical procedures at this time will need to contact the Thai Embassy in their country to organise the visa and paperwork. Thailand’s major hospitals will provide potential candidates with an appointment letter.

They will also need to produce proof that they tested negative for Covid-19 before their arrival. Once in Thailand they will be tested again and will required to stay at the medical facility for at least 14 days, during which they will be able to start their chosen treatments.

The CCSA says that medical procedures will only be allowed for foreigners at hospitals that have been registered to provide the treatments and have proven their ability to contain any potential outbreak. Potential patients will only be allowed to bring a total of 3 family members or caretakers during their visit to Thailand. Caretakers will have to go through the same screening procedures as the patient.

Embassies and participating hospitals will be able to provide more information about procedures, facilities, paperwork requirements and arrival options.

Are there any plans to extend the range of foreigners who can come into Thailand at this stage?

There is no immediate plan to extend the list of foreigners being allowed to come to Thailand at the moment. Specifically excluded, for now, are retirees with valid visas, homes and families in Thailand.

Since Thailand’s experience with Covid-19, it has closed its borders to tourists and visitors, stranding both Thais and foreigners who want to return to the Kingdom. It also stranded up to 500,000 foreign visitors who are unable to leave Thailand due to the border closures or simply decided to wait out the peak of the pandemic here. Many of those have already flown back home on either specially organised repatriation flights or the handful of scheduled flights still leaving Bangkok.

Although restrictions are slowly being lifted, the new measures prioritise professionals, businesspeople and wellness travellers, rather than couples who aren’t legally married, including gay couples, and other types of non-immigrant visas.

Only 4 groups of foreigners have been allowed to enter Thailand in the latest round of announcements. They include people holding a certificate of permanent residency, a current and valid work permit, those who have special arrangements with, or have been invited by the Thai government, and migrant workers. Holders of a Thailand Elite visa are also permitted under the current situation, although there is a cap on entry numbers under that program.

Many were hoping that the list would also include retiree visa holders and unmarried couples.

The ‘Love Is Not Tourism Thailand’ Facebook page, which includes families torn apart by the pandemic, is calling on the Thai government to help reunite their families.

“We’re asking the government to issue visas or allow entry for family members and lovers to reunite with each other for humanitarian reasons. Evidence such as a passport with an entry stamp into Thailand, photos, and text messages should be able to verify their unions.”