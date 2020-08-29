Sections: EconomyThailandTourism

TAT launches “White Vest” tourism campaign

The Tourism Authority of Thailand this week launched its “White Vest” tourism campaign this week, based on intensive training to promote safety, hygiene and world class customer service at tourist spots throughout the country.

Those who pass the campaign will be awarded a white vest and a certified ID badge that they can wear to signify to all tourists, both foreign and domestic, that they are highly trained in customer service and safety and hygiene skills.

The TAT is starting the newest campaign with training beach vendors, including chair and bed vendors, across the country. Tourists will be instructed to look for vendors wearing the vest as this will signify they have passed the intensive training courses.

The Minister of Tourism and Sports says the initiative is the first effort to improve the Thai tourism sector in the post-Covid era, before the country fully reopens to international visitors. A TAT press release says:

“The campaign will target individual tourism businesses and workers in direct contact with tourists, such as retail vendors, beach chair renters, and parking providers, who have not been covered in previous tourism quality improvement campaigns.”

“Under this campaign, workshops will be arranged at key tourism destinations across the country, providing targetted businesses and workers training on general management, accounting, capital management, health and hygiene, and hospitality.”

The TAT hopes visitors and tourists who have previously lodged complaints or concerns about the customer service level at resorts will seek out those in white vests to ensure the best possible experience.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Share
Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

View Comments

  • According to Collins English dictionary the definition of a vest is an undergarment worn on the top half of the body. Perhaps that is why they are not featured/visible in the photograph. Otherwise sounds like a good idea but please, lets have some clarity.

Leave a Comment
Published by
Jack Burton
August 29, 2020 4:40 pm

Recent News

Chinese Coast Guard nabs fleeing Hong Kong activists

Chinese authorities have captured and arrested around a dozen Hong Kong activists from Hong Kong…

August 29, 2020

Plan on the table to allow Europe’s ‘snowbirds’ into Thailand for up to 9 months

Another day, another 'plan' flown up the pole to see if it will catch some…

August 29, 2020

House committee postpones meeting on subs purchase… again

A Parliamentary committee meeting on the Royal Thai Navy's controversial purchase of 2 Chinese submarines…

August 29, 2020

New developments in “Boss” hit-and-run case

The chairman of the committee investigating the alleged mishandling of the 2012 hit-and-run case of…

August 29, 2020

Nakhon Phanom school director in hot water over alleged toilet spycam

The director of a school in the northeastern Nakhon Phanom province has been "moved to…

August 29, 2020

Yemeni national in apparent suicide at Chiang Mai hotel – VIDEO

In a presumed suicide, a boxer from Yemen reportedly jumped to his death from his…

August 29, 2020