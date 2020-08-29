TAT launches “White Vest” tourism campaign

The Tourism Authority of Thailand this week launched its “White Vest” tourism campaign this week, based on intensive training to promote safety, hygiene and world class customer service at tourist spots throughout the country.

Those who pass the campaign will be awarded a white vest and a certified ID badge that they can wear to signify to all tourists, both foreign and domestic, that they are highly trained in customer service and safety and hygiene skills.

The TAT is starting the newest campaign with training beach vendors, including chair and bed vendors, across the country. Tourists will be instructed to look for vendors wearing the vest as this will signify they have passed the intensive training courses.

The Minister of Tourism and Sports says the initiative is the first effort to improve the Thai tourism sector in the post-Covid era, before the country fully reopens to international visitors. A TAT press release says:

“The campaign will target individual tourism businesses and workers in direct contact with tourists, such as retail vendors, beach chair renters, and parking providers, who have not been covered in previous tourism quality improvement campaigns.”

“Under this campaign, workshops will be arranged at key tourism destinations across the country, providing targetted businesses and workers training on general management, accounting, capital management, health and hygiene, and hospitality.”

The TAT hopes visitors and tourists who have previously lodged complaints or concerns about the customer service level at resorts will seek out those in white vests to ensure the best possible experience.

