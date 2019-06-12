A UNESCO City of Gastronomy, Phuket Town is a real foodie town. Among their amazing arrays of local delicacies is a variety of tea snacks, many of which are the integral part of their daily life. The delicate and cute and delicious Pang Pia is among the oldest recipes.
Phuket Town has gone through several transformations. Once a sleepy coastal town, barely even a ‘hub’, the town became an important trading centre for the Chinese and Portuguese at different times of its evolution. For the Chinese, Phuket Town provided a safe port, away from the monsoonal west coast weather, for traders making their way from the west to China and back again. Later, when the Portuguese came to tap into the rich tin reefs on the island, Phuket Town became an important financial hub for the region.
The Portuguese also transformed the look of the town with the Sino-Portuguese shop houses – their take on a Euro-Oriental building. You can see similar architecture along the Malay coast, in places like Georgetown, Malacca, southern Thai coastal towns and all the way down the Malay Peninsula to Singapore. The same quirky architecture can also be found in places like Macau and Hainan in China.
There were times, as recently as 20 years ago, when the tatty old Sino-Portuguese shop houses were cheap – nobody wanted them. Now they’ve been renovated and have become fashionable again with some colour and refits, new shops, cafes and art galleries breathing new life into the look and vibe of Old Phuket Town. It’s now a must-visit part of any Phuket travel itinerary.
Phuket Town also developed its own culinary heritage, now recognised by UNESCO. Officials have tried to rename Phuket’s business hub as ‘Phuket City’ in recent years but all locals still call it Phuket Town.
This documentary from ThaiPBS recognises some unique local flavours in the eastern-Phuket capital.
A German motorbike driver has died at the scene after colliding with a pickup truck travelling down Patong Hill in Phuket.
The Kathu police were notified of the accident on Monday night on Phra Baramee Road, on the Kathu side of the notoriously dangerous Patong hill road.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find the damaged motorbike. Nearby they found the body of a foreign man who was later identified by police as 58 year old Michael Erwin, a German national. His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital and consular officials notified.
25 year old Rthit Ketsamut, the pickup truck driver, was waiting for police at the scene. An alcohol breath test was conducted on the pickup truck driver. It registered ‘zero’.
Witnesses told police that the motorbike driver had tried to overtake another vehicle but instead collided with the pickup truck which was driving in the opposite lane.
Police have checked CCTV footage and are continuing their investigation.
A man has been charged with shooting his girlfriend’s relatives after failing to reconcile with his girlfriend in Rawai, Phuket. Chalong Police were notified of the incident at a house on Patak Road in Rawai yesterday.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find two people injured from gun shot wounds – 40 year old Saksit Eiamsamran and 22 year old Pongsakorn Eiamsamran.
The suspect, 26 year old Pimonsak Jantarat, was arrested later after police pursued him as he sped away.
Police found a handgun, 29 bullets, methamphetamine pills, crystal meth (ice) and marijuana inside his pick-up truck.
Police say the suspect was the boyfriend of 27 year old Pennapa Eiamsamran. The two people injured were Ms Pennapa’s relatives. Ms Pennapa wanted to break up with Pimonsak but he refused. The suspect was arguing with Ms Pennapa’s brother before he opened fire and shot members of the family. They were taken to hospital.
Meanwhile, the suspect has been taken to Chalong Police Station to face charges.
PHUKET: Sephora is opening its eleventh store in Thailand at Central Phuket, using over 400 square meters on the first floor at the Festival area. This is the very first Sephora store outside of Bangkok.
The new concept will ensure that customers and tourists in the South of Thailand can gain new experiences in discovering new beauty items from more than 80 world-class brands for makeup, skincare, hair products, beauty tools, etc.
Sephora experienced Beauty Advisors will provide guidance and helpful tips to all customers. The brand’s “Touch & Try” concept will encourage customers to touch and try products before making a purchase.
K. Supranee Chantaboonkajorn, Country Manager at Sephora Thailand, said: “Sephora is a French national beauty store that has received positive feedback from beauty shoppers around Thailand. It brings unrivaled selection of beauty products from all over the world together under one roof and provides services that truly tailor to customers’ needs. As a result, Sephora now has more than ten stores in Thailand.”
The design for the new store remains unique with a mix of black and white stripes, adding a sense of the southern sea to the atmosphere.
The launch of Sephora at Central Phuket is held under the concept of “Beauty and the Beach” to feature the local well-known key opinion leaders (KOL) and influencers from the South of Thailand alongside with celebrity, K. Kao Supassara Thanachat, to participate in the exclusive store-opening.
Customers will find many promotions at the store-opening event from June 8, 2019 onward.