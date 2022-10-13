Tourism
Philippine Airlines takes off to Bangkok
Philippine Airlines (PAL) today announced it will reintroduce direct flights between Cebu City and Thailand’s capital city Bangkok in December.
The Philippine flag carrier made public it is to introduce a twice-weekly service, operating on Monday and Friday, which will depart from Cebu in the morning of December 9 and depart from Bangkok in the early afternoon.
PAL previously operated a route from Cebu and the Thai capital city from December 2017 to March 2020.
PAL, like its counterpart Thai Airways, suffered more than its fair share of problems because of the pandemic and had to completely restructure its business programme to get back off the runway.
The nation’s flag carrier put the success of its restructuring plans down to the strong support of its creditors, shareholders, and the cooperation of its industry partners.
The airline streamlined operations with a reorganised fleet and believed it is in a better place for future growth.
PAL director Lucio C. Tan III, quoting PAL chairman and CEO Lucio C. Tan, said…
“Philippine Airlines stands ready to help grow back the Philippines’ local and international air travel markets in ways that renew the tourism industry, serve the needs of global citizens including overseas Filipinos, and contribute actively to the recovery of the Philippine economy.
“Our mission as the flag carrier matters more than ever, and we are thankful for the chance to rebound from the pandemic and continue to fulfil this mission as best as we can.”
Thai Airways announced in August it was renting three more planes and hiring 600 more staff this year as part of its restructuring plans.
The airline revealed that after cutting costs, selling stock, chasing debts, and distributing plane seats, the turnover rate in the third quarter of this year increased.
The President of the Reorganisation Committee of the Thai Airways International Public Company, Piyasavat Amranand, said he expects the company to be back in black within the next two years.
