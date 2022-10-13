Muddy flood water can carry deadly bacteria

With rain battering much of Thailand and causing widespread flooding, authorities are warning about an unseen risk in the rainwaters. Muddy water that people are trudging through during flood times can be full of nasty bacteria that can cause illness and infections. Thai News Room reported on the popular medical Facebook page Panda Lab Doctor,. The page posted a message cautioning people about the risk of diseases like melioidosis that can cause illness and even death.

Also known as Whitmore’s disease, it’s caused by the bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei which is commonly found in water, dirt, and air. People typically pick up the bacteria through open wounds or by inhaling contaminated soil dust. With flood waters everywhere, it is much easier to get infected. If left untreated or identified too late, the infection can be fatal.

The Panda Lab Doctor page is run by a medical technologist who shares helpful and important medical information with the public through his popular Facebook page. He warned people to wear boots if they’re walking through flood water and be careful of getting cuts or injuries honor around your feet to avoid the bacteria. The doctor also suggested washing your arms and legs after wading through muddy water.

He said farmers are at most risk of a bacteria infections as they’re constantly walking through soil which will now be muddy water, but also jobs like police officers directing traffic must be careful.

People who pick up the bacteria by inhaling dust can end up with lung infections. But a tiny cut can expose a person to the bacteria entering the skin and into the body from dirty water. Ulceration, swelling, or pus discharge can occur as a result of the infection. For people with low immunity, there’s a risk of the bacteria entering the bloodstream as well.

The Facebook post urged people to be careful slogging through muddy waters that are more common in the floods of the wet season. Should someone develop a fever after walking through waters like that, they should contact a doctor immediately to make sure that they are diagnosed and treated as soon as possible.

