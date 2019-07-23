Pattaya tourist slump – visitors leaking to Vietnam | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya tourist slump – visitors leaking to Vietnam
The new Minister of tourism and sports says tourism in Thailand is up nearly 1% (0.89% to be precise) in June year compared to last year. But as ministers bicker over the numbers – up or down – other business leaders says that tourism on the ground in Pattaya is much worse than the figures suggest.
According to ThaiVisa, the “outlook is terrible” with Vietnam presenting a “scary” proposition as a competitor for the Pattaya tourism dollar.
Despite the Tourism ministry’s report that tourism was up 0.89% in June, the National Economics and Social Development Council reports that first quarter results in Thailand showed an across the board slowdown in tourism.
From an increase of 4.3% in Q4, 2018, this plummeted to 1.8% in Q1 2019. Tourists from Australia and the Pacific, Europe and middle east were not arriving in the numbers predicted. Tourism from China dropped from a 10.5% increase in June 2018 to 1.7% increase last month.
Ekkasit Ngamphichet, a Pattaya business and tourism leader who said last week “Pattaya tourism was going down the pan” hasn’t changed his mind. In fact, he says, he is even more pessimistic than before.
He suggests that the figures coming from the government’s spin doctors were not being shown on the ground. He said that Vietnam was increasingly a rival for tourist cash. Vietnam has lots of unexplored and new tourism locations and many people are choosing to go there instead of Pattaya in particular, and Thailand in general.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
Business
Thai Government to focus on EEC projects to propel economy
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will unveil his new government’s policy statement in Parliament when it sits formally on Thursday.
Leaks to the media indicate his 12 ‘urgent’ and 12 ‘long-term’ policies will help Thailand step up to “developed-nation status” with many of the policies focussing on the Eastern Economic Corridor project.
Among the urgent policies, the sixth calls for a “future-proof” economic system by promoting target industries and developing he bio-economy, circular economy and green economy.
Meanwhile, the fifth long-term policy dictates the development of Thailand’s economy and competitive ability by using technological advancement and innovations, along with creating added value to industrial, agricultural and cultural products and services of communities using local resources and biodiversity.
The EEC project will also be tapped as a channel to distribute development opportunities to the regional level, to help reduce economic disparity and he rural-urban gap. The government is aiming to build urban communities that are modern, high-tech oriented, self-reliant and capable of becoming an economic hub in Asia through the EEC initiative, according to the policy statement.
The president of the Federation of Thai Industries, Suphan Mongkholsuthee, says the private sector wants to see the government actually carry out the policies they will announce to Parliament, especially those related to promoting target industries and the EEC.
“The government should focus on pushing the investment in mega projects’ infrastructure in EEC areas and deliver tangible results as soon as possible. Only then we can create confidence among domestic and foreign corporations to invest in high-technology industries, enhancing Thailand’s manufacturing capability in the long run.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Pattaya
Dongtan Beach speed bumps deter after hours racing in Jomtien
Jomtien Beach now has new speed bumps and lines painted on the roads to help deter motorbikes and cars speeding down the road along the beach late at night. The local Pattaya council has now installed speed bumps in Dongtan Beach in Jomtien to discouraging the speeding.
While vehicles are currently prohibited from 10am – 5pm daily, cars and motorbikes have been speeding through the area in the evenings creating hazards for beachgoers and joggers.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Repair budget for decaying bridge on Koh Larn postponed to next year
Plans to fix up the Koh Larn Tien Beach bridge have been put back to next year. In recent months news stories have reported that the bridge is in urgent need of repair. Locals are claiming the structure is “close to collapse”. The bridge and walkway link Tawaen Beach and Tonglang Beach.
Pattaya’s Deputy Mayor says that a 4.5 million baht budget has been allocated to fix the bridge for 2020
Locals say there have been no lights on the bridge ten years and the foundations and rusting steel posts for the four metre high bridge have been weathered and compromised by waves. The structure is over a rocky area joining two beaches. Half the 500 metre bridge is now without railings and parts of the structure and bolts holding it together are missing, according to locals.
The Pattaya City Council says they will decide whether to approve the 4.5 million baht allocation at a meeting on August. 5.
PHOTO: thepattayanews.com
