Pattaya mayor attends Thailand tourism event in Germany

Thailand continues to make its mark as a tourism destination across the globe.

Pattaya’s mayor this week visited Germany to attend a Thailand tourism event. Mayor Poramase Ngampiches visited Berlin to attend the ‘Discover Thailand, Journey to Happiness.’ The tourism stimulus expo was set to run from March 9 to 11, Pattaya News reported.

The event aimed to attract high-spending German tourists, and other Europeans, to Thailand and Pattaya. Poramase opened the event along with other Thai officials including Tourism of Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

During the expo, Poramase acted as a tour guide and led participants to several booths showcasing the highlights of Pattaya. The event received enthusiastic responses and positive feedback from numerous foreigners, as revealed by Poramase in a Facebook post.

Thailand’s tourism industry has been making waves in Germany, and other European countries recently.

On Thursday, two Thai destinations won prestigious awards in Germany for sustainable tourism. The destinations were the island of Koh Mak, located in the eastern Trat province, and Huay Pu Keng village in the northern Mae Hong Son province.

The two picturesque locations won top spots at the Green Destinations Story Awards held at ITB Berlin 2023 in Germany. The awards ceremony honours the most inspirational initiatives for sustainable tourism development across six categories from submissions to the annual Green Destinations Top 100 Stories competition.

Huay Pu Keng village won first place in the Thriving Communities category. Koh Mak island won second place in the governance, reset & recovery categories.

Last week, Thailand was recognised as the Best Tourist Country at the 30th annual Grand Travel Awards 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. Organised by TravelNews, the award is based on a survey conducted by research company Nordic Bench, which collected responses from 3,227 Swedish travellers and travel professionals across Sweden. This marked the second time in five years that Thailand has received the prestigious award.