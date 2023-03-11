American injured in Pattaya car crash

American man was injured in Pattaya crash, photo by Pattaya Mail.

An American man was injured in a Pattaya car crash this week. The man, 68 year old David Andrew Rogers, rear-ended an 18-wheeler rig with his pickup truck, Pattaya Mail reported. The collision caused Rogers’s Nissan Navara to flip. The incident happened on Tuesday, March 7 on Sukhumvit Road in front of Srisuvit School, located north of Rong Po market.

Rogers suffered minor injuries. He sustained a broken wrist and otherwise walked away from the accident relatively unscathed.

Rogers’s girlfriend arrived at the scene of the wreck and convinced him to seek medical attention at Bang Lamung Hospital.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, 54 year old Kanit Usongtham, was driving to Laem Chabang Port when he heard the crash before seeing Rogers’ pickup cartwheel.

This news comes after a few recent crashes in nearby Chon Buri.

On Wednesday, a motorbike crash in the Sri Racha district claimed the life of a woman and left her young daughter seriously injured.

Last month, a Chon Buri pickup truck crash killed an elderly man and injured four other people. The crash happened when one pickup truck rear-ended another on 344 Road in the Nong Phai Kaeo sub-district of Ban Bueng district.

The Thailand Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) reported in January that as many as 939,713 road accidents were reported in Thailand last year, up 4.7% from 2021. Road accidents killed 14,737 people, and injured 924,799 last year, ThaiRSC said. The committee reported that 536 deaths and 7,885 injuries were among foreigners.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department’s Road Safety Centre reported 2,440 road accidents during the annual “7 dangerous days” (December 29 to January 4) when people head to their hometowns to mark the new year.

During this time there were 2,437 injuries and 317 deaths, with Surat Thani having the highest number of accidents at 79 and Kanchanaburi with the highest number of injuries at 81. Chiang Rai recorded the most deaths at 15.