Pattaya – 30% down this year, European tourist drop-off
The strength of the baht, rising tourist locations elsewhere around the region, fickle tourists has seen a demographic shift in Pattaya’s tourists and what they are doing during their visits.
A leading tourism official has now confirmed what many Pattaya expats and locals have been saying for the past year… “The days of Europeans visiting Pattaya in large numbers are over”.
There’s also been a quantum shift in tourist demographics from European countries with the rise of Chinese and now Indian tourism
Damrongkiat Phinitkarn, the Secretary of the Entertainment Industry and Tourism Association of Pattaya told Sophon TV about this year's low season in Pattaya along with some alarming statistics.
“Compared to last year, there are between 20 and 30% fewer tourists this low season.”
Damrongkiat says that it’s obvious to anyone – nightclubs, beer bars and many restaurants were all but empty.
“Europeans are no longer coming due to the strength of the baht and other factors like competition elsewhere.”
Damrongkiat said that while this was a long-term trend and that the Chinese tour groups had taken their place keeping the numbers afloat, the tour group business was also under threat.
Events such as the Phuket boat tragedy and assault by an Immigration officer on a Chinese tourist at Don Muang airport, have “proven disastrous”. He said that Chinese tourism was also significantly down in Pattaya this year.
But, on a positive note, he said that FIT Chinese – Free Independent Travellers who book their own flights and hotels rather than rely on tour groups – had increased. Operators who wanted to stay afloat these days will have to engage with them and not rely on group tours for to fill their buses, tours and hotels.
“Relying on group tours alone was a risky strategy.”
New trends saw a rise in Indians visiting Pattaya, he said, but despite some visitors from Europe it was plain to see that generally Russians and Europeans were no longer visiting in large and sufficient numbers to keep the entertainment industry afloat.
But, putting a positive spin on otherwise gloomy news, Damrongkiat said Pattaya’s proximity to airports – Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao – and its experience in organising successful festivals and activities to bring in tourists were cause for optimism.
Damrongkiat Phinitkarn
Secretary of the Entertainment Industry and Tourism Association of Pattaya
Old pub goes up in smoke this morning in Pattaya
The blaze that surprised everyone in Pattaya this morning has been brought under control and the scene identified.
Plumes of dark grey smoke were billowing near a building this morning. The fire started at a site storing construction materials and quickly spread to an abandoned bar next door, called Sor Por Chor in the past. The property was in the Pattaya Dragon Centre in Pattaya 2 road.
Firefighters rushed to the scene and had the fire under control in 30 minutes.
There were no injuries as a result of this morning’s blaze.
Pattaya police purge on motorbike rental shops and renters
Pattaya Police are cracking down on tourists renting motorbikes in the coastal tourist city as well as the shops renting out the bikes. The current purge is in response to recent problems of marauding tourist bike groups making a nuisance of themselves in the seaside tourist city.
Sophon Cable reports that rental shops are now attracting attention from police who are issuing fines up to 2,000 baht for anyone renting motorbikes to tourists you don’t show a valid license. Renters now face a month in jail or a one thousand baht fine and shops renting bikes to tourists could face a fine of up to 2,000 baht for contravening the regulations.
Police are routinely inspecting shops around Pattaya checking on rental shop paperwork and checking of renter licenses and passports.
Pol Maj Arut Sathanon says Pattaya police are following orders handed down from the Royal Thai Police head office in Bangkok. Sophon reporters referred to ‘gangs of tourists’ on noisy motorbikes riding around Pattaya annoying other road users, tourists and residents.
Meanwhile, there was another serious accident this morning where two young Thai students were seriously injured in an incident with a tourist on a motorcycle. Pol Maj Arut said that all tourists must be in possession of an international driving licence (or other legal permit) to rent and ride a motorcycle in Thailand. Offenders could face a month in jail and a fine up to 1,000 baht or both.
Pattaya police are also cracking down on illegally adapted motorcycles and cars in the city.
SOURCE: Sophon Cable | ThaiVisa
Thai lady fusses over scratch on car while Frenchman lies injured on the road
Pattaya’s Sawang Boriboon rescue foundation rushed to a housing development to find a French pensioner laying in a pool of blood with head and facial injuries. At the scene they also found the man’s motorbike and a Thai woman fretting over her new Toyota Camry that was scratched on the rear panels.
67 year old Jean Paul 67 was taken to the Pattaya Memorial hospital after the Foundation attended to him at the scene. Witnesses at the Choke Chai 4 housing estate said that the Frenchman’s sight was “not what it used to be” and that the area was badly lit.
He was riding his motorbike and crashed into the back of the Camry.
“He probably couldn’t see where he was going on his Fino that was only slightly damaged.”
Witnesses say 52 year old Chorpraka Witchai seemed less concerned about the man’s wellbeing and more worried about her new car that was parked outside, according to Raksiamnews. She had only taken delivery from the showroom less than a week ago “…now this had happened!”.
SOURCE: Raksiamnews
