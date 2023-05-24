Only a week left to experience Grand Canyon of Thailand before rain

Travellers are advised to seize the opportunity to witness the extraordinary beauty of a natural site known as Thailand‘s “Grand Canyon,” locally known as Sam Phan Bok, before the end of May, when it will start to rain more. This leaves only a week left for exploration.

Located in the Ban Pho Sai district of Ubon Ratchathani province in Thailand’s northeastern region, the Grand Canyon is the largest sandstone reef along the Mekong River.

This destination has gained fame for its exceptional geological phenomenon: numerous peculiarly shaped holes formed by the gradual erosion of the river water over time.

However, during the rainy season, these distinct features become concealed as the holes transform into receptacles for rainwater.

The grandeur of this location has led some travellers to draw comparisons to the renowned Grand Canyon Valley in the United States.

The local name of the site is derived from the Thai and Laotian languages. “Sam Phan” translates to three thousand in Thai, while “Bok” in Laotian means holes.

The ideal time to visit Sam Phan Bok is between December and May when rainfall is minimal, allowing for clear visibility of the holes.

Sunrise and sunset are particularly enchanting moments to experience, especially for photographers, as the light illuminates the layered stone surfaces with a mesmerising shimmer.

In addition to the breathtaking canyon, the area boasts other natural features, including the Mickey Mouse hole, a rock formation resembling a dog’s head, and Hat Chom Dao (a star-gazing beach).

Local guides are available to share fascinating stories and insights about each unique point.

Visitors can also enjoy various activities in the vicinity, such as cruising along the Mekong River, admiring the picturesque scenery at Wat Jai Cliff, and exploring local stores.

Sam Phan Bok is a two-hour drive from the Mueang district of Ubon Ratchathani province.