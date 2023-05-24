Netflix expands password crackdown to US and 100+ countries

Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash

In an effort to tackle password sharing and increase revenue, Netflix has expanded its crackdown on account sharing to the United States and over 100 other countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil. The streaming giant has been seeking new ways to generate income as it faces potential market saturation, with measures such as limiting password borrowing and introducing an ad-supported option.

Yesterday, Netflix announced that it was sending emails to customers in 103 countries and territories, informing them that their accounts could not be shared for free outside of their households. The emails clarify that a Netflix account should only be used within one household, but paying customers can add a member outside their homes for an additional fee. In the United States, this fee is set at US$8 per month. Members also have the option to transfer a person’s profile, allowing the user to maintain their viewing history and recommendations.

Netflix revealed last year its plans to limit account sharing and has been testing various approaches in some markets. The company estimated that over 100 million households had provided their login credentials to friends and family outside their homes. As of the end of March, Netflix had a global total of 232.5 million paying customers, reports Channel News Asia.

Under the new policies, individuals within the same household can continue sharing a Netflix account and can use it on multiple devices when travelling, according to the company.