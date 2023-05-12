Thai officials seek to draw tourists to lesser-known spots

Photo via National News Bureau of Thailand.

Thai officials are seeking to draw tourists to lesser-known spots in the Land of Smiles.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently launched a new campaign aimed at promoting Thailand’s lesser-known destinations, NNT reported yesterday.

Dubbed “Amazing Secondary Cities, Must Visit, Must Love,” the campaign aims to highlight the unique cultural heritage of these areas through storytelling, to provide meaningful travel experiences that teach the identity and unique traits of each place.

The focus of the campaign is to encourage travellers to explore the country’s secondary cities and towns, which offer a new and special experience for tourists.

The campaign offers diverse travel experiences that are distinct from one another. These experiences include natural beauty, cultural heritage, and fascinating attractions that the 55 destinations have to offer.

The TAT aims to diversify tourism activities and spread the benefits of an estimated 2.38 trillion baht in tourism revenue this year. By promoting these secondary destinations, the TAT hopes to distribute income from tourism activities to these areas nationwide that usually circulate in major cities and resorts.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the campaign will help distribute income from tourism activities that normally circulate in major cities and resorts to the 55 secondary destinations nationwide, thereby helping to restore a tourism industry that has been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The TAT is also collaborating with travel media to offer itineraries that encourage Thai tourists in major cities to explore these secondary cities throughout 2023.

Travellers can expect to experience the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of Thailand’s lesser-known destinations. With the “Amazing Secondary Cities, Must Visit, Must Love” campaign, Thailand aims to showcase its lesser-known destinations and provide a unique and memorable travel experience for visitors.

The TAT has been working on several projects this year to bring tourism income to various communities in Thailand. Much of this tourism includes learning about local cultures.