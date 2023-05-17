TAT aims to reel in foodie tourists with new sustainable culinary programme (video)

Photo by Amazing Thailand Culinary City Facebook page.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has set its sights on further enhancing Thailand’s reputation as a culinary destination, while promoting sustainability. The TAT is now aiming to reel in foodie tourists with the new Amazing Thailand Culinary City programme, aimed at promoting gastronomy tourism.

Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, stated that the Amazing Thailand Culinary City initiative is designed to foster food tourism within the framework of the Bio-Circular-Green Economy concept. Restaurants are encouraged to establish waste management systems for the by-products generated during cooking and adhere to a “zero food waste” policy when preparing meals for consumers. These sustainable practices contribute to the development of environmentally and socially responsible tourism that is conscious of local communities.

The programme consists of two main activities. The first is a business matching event for food tourism enterprises, scheduled to take place from May 31 to June 2 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. This event will feature 30 gastronomy tourism sellers participating in the categories of City Dining Experience, Farm to Table, and Culinary Cooking Activity.

The second activity, ‘4 Locations: 4 Styles,’ targets tourists who are drawn to gastronomy experiences. It will be held in four provinces: Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Phuket, and Chanthaburi. The specific dates for each location are as follows: Chiang Mai (May 19t to 21), Khon Kaen (June 9 to 11), Phuket (June 16 to 18), and Chanthaburi (June 23 to 25).



Amazing Thailand Culinary City will feature a wide array of food offerings from diverse businesses, culinary tours, farm-to-table experiences, and demonstrations by Thai cooking schools. Those interested in participating can find additional information on the Amazing Thailand Culinary City Facebook page.

The TAT’s initiative seeks to showcase Thailand’s rich culinary heritage and its commitment to sustainable practices, attracting food enthusiasts from around the world to indulge in the country’s vibrant food culture.