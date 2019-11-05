New Airbnb guidelines for Thai landlords | The Thaiger

Thailand
New Airbnb guidelines for Thai landlords
Following on from its recent revelation that Buriram has taken third place on a list of top 20 global destinations to visit next year (see story HERE), Airbnb has issued some guidelines for landlords managing short-term rental properties in Thailand.
The Thai government has put accommodation sharing in the ‘too hard basket’ for years veering widely between banning it outright to accepting that it’s a part of the modern accommodation and travel framework.
But Mich Goh, Head of Public Policy at Airbnb, says the recommendations are now being put in place to promote growth in the country’s tourism industry.
“The owner and related partners should work closely to enable tourists to register online making it smoother and providing a high-level of security. Rental terms should be categorised by type of accommodation such as room, house, or commercial accommodation to ensure the fullest use, and the penalties for the guests with unwanted behavior should be fair, though these cases are rare.”
The Nation reports that in 2018, research carried out by polling firm Expedition Strategies, revealed that 89% of Thai landlords use a short-term rental service, with 84% of Thais believing short-term rental is beneficial in attracting tourists to their communities.
Last year, a survey showed that Airbnb guests and owners in Thailand generated more than 33.8 billion baht for local economies, with 46% of guests confirming they would spend in the areas closest to their accommodation.
SOURCE: The Nation
ASEAN
US accuses ASEAN nations of trying to “embarrass” Trump with meeting snub
PHOTO: All smiles for the official pics, but backroom tensions emerged between the US and other ASEAN delegations – Reuters
An American diplomat, speaking anonymously, says the US is concerned by the ASEAN nations’ partial boycott of the ASEAN-US summit held in Bangkok yesterday. It was certainly an intentional rebuff to the US after sending a sub-par delegation to the annual ASEAN Summit.
The Bangkok Post reports that the US diplomat calls it an “intentional effort to embarrass” President Trump, adding that such a step is a cause for concern.
“We are extremely concerned by the apparent decision. A full or partial boycott by ASEAN leaders will be seen as an intentional effort to embarrass the President of the United States of America and this will be very damaging to the substance of the ASEAN-US relations.”
US national security adviser Robert O’Brien was sent to Bangkok on behalf of President Trump, who has also invited Southeast Asian leaders to a US summit early next year, choosing to forego the annual Thai gathering. Last year, he sent Vice-President Mike Pence, but it’s understood that both he and Pence are too busy on the campaign trail this year.
Last week ASEAN leaders remarked that the ‘low level’ US representation to last weekend’s Summit in Bangkok was a snub of the SE Asian trade bloc by the US government and the White House.
The Bangkok Post reports that protocol dictates that yesterday’s meeting with the US delegation would normally be attended by prime ministers or presidents, and seven of the ten Southeast Asian countries are believed to have been making a point by sending their foreign ministers instead.
The only countries to send their leaders were Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos.
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was also in Bangkok as part of a trade mission, holding a private conference that was attended by around 1,000 business professionals and government officials. Despite what is being seen as a snub by Trump, Ross insists the US government and American businesses are committed to the ASEAN region.
The Bangkok Post report concludes that the ASEAN region is seen as a rapidly-growing market, comprising nearly 650 million people. ASEAN includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
The bloc, started in 1967, includes some of the fastest growing and stable economies in the world, and will be part of the new RCEP, the world’s largest trading bloc which is set to kick off early in 2020, which will also include Australia, South Korea, China, Japan and India.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Environment
No reversal of glyphosate ban says minister
Thailand’s Industry Minister says his ministry is fully committed to the recent ban on agri-chemicals paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos. He says that the decision of the National Hazardous Substances Committee on October 22 will stand and there will be no review of the ban as speculated.
“My stance is firm and remains unchanged. If you look back at my previous statements, I never once said we would not ban the substances.”
However, there are…farmers affected by the ban and, as a minister, I’m concerned with all groups of people.”
The NHSC ruling bans the import, trade, use and possession of the chemicals effective December 1. The Industry Minister says he would like the Ministry of Agriculture to help farmers find affordable alternatives to the banned chemicals.
Speculation has been rife that the NHSC, might review the ban on glyphosate at its next meeting, due to pressure from the US, which claims that glyphosate, widely used by the US farm sector, doesn’t pose a serious health threat.
The US Department of Agriculture issued a letter to the Thai government on October 25.
“The US also accused the Thai government of banning glyphosate without sufficient scientific proof and claimed that the chemical has been widely used in the US because it has been proven to be safe in a number of studies.”
The US letter cited an assessment by the US Environmental Protection Agency as well as scientific opinions from agencies in Japan, the EU, Australia and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN to back its claim that use of glyphosate in farming poses no harm to the health of humans.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Crime
Up to 30,000 caught up in “Forex- 3D” Ponzi scheme
PHOTO: INN News
The Thai justice ministry has revealed that one hundred victims were preparing to press the Department of Special Investigations (DSI) to consider the “Forex-3D” Ponzi scam case as one with ‘special status’.
Read the background to the story HERE.
There are thought to be up to 30,000 victims of the scheme was offering 10% interest per month to investors, sometimes the interest on offer was a lot higher. Current losses on the scheme have so far accumulated to around 4 billion baht.
Forex-3D started as an invitation-only brokerage company, splitting profits at a rate of 60/40 with 60% to the investor. Members (investors) started with a minimum investment of 2,000 US$, or about 50,000 baht.
The justice minister Somsak Thepsuthin says he is now investigating personally after claims that “Forex-3D” was nothing more than a Ponzi or pyramid selling scheme – a scam set up to intentionally part people from their money.
There are rumours that celebrities and some government officials have been victims of the scheme, and victims with many social media followers influenced others to invest. Victims have demanded that celebrities and others captured in photos with the company’s directors give the public an explanation.
Forex-3D has posted on Facebook denying that they are a Ponzi scheme, saying any incidents that may have happened “were caused by members acting illegally”, and that the company “has no connection to such activities”.
The representatives of the existing group organising legal action against the operators of the scheme will be meeting the DSI on Thursday this week. Meanwhile the DSI made an appeal for further victims to come forward by using a QR code.
It’s now up to the DSI to decide how to investigate and who to prosecute.
SOURCE: INN
