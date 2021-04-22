Jet fuel tax reduction extended again to aid airlines, tourism | Thaiger

Tourism
Jet fuel tax reduction extended again to aid airlines, tourism
A tax reduction for jet fuel that has been in place to help the airline industry during the Covid-19 pandemic has been extended until the end of 2020. With international travel decimated, this tax cut is aimed to help airlines stay afloat and get more customers with lower prices while travel figures are massively down. The extension was scheduled to end this month but will be extended until December 31st according to the director-general of the Excise Department with the Thai Cabinet’s consent.
The cabinet agreed to lower the excise tax to 20 satang per litre from 4.726 baht at the beginning of last year to help distressed domestic airlines coping with Covid-19. The Excise Department says that this tax fuel cut probably won’t have much effect on the government’s revenue from taxes as it accounts for only 1 billion baht yearly.
The tax reduction has been extended already as it originally expired September 30 2020 but was extended this year until April 30 as Covid-19 still wreaks havoc on the tourism industry. The goal of this extension will be to reduce the financial burden on airlines in Thailand to keep their business afloat and planes in the sky. The extension also aims to help the travel industry in Thailand overall as the tourism sector is imperative to long-term economic recovery when the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends.
Tourism is an essential part of Thailand’s economy, contributing 16 to 17% of the gross domestic product generally. Before Covid-19, foreign tourists entering Thailand reached nearly 40 million people in 2019. But once global shutdowns began at the beginning of 2020, the number of entering tourist understandably tanked. Through all of last year, only 6.7 million people were recorded arriving in Thailand, 83% less than 2019.
The government is aiming to vaccinate at least 60% of the population of Thailand in order to reopen the international borders by October without quarantine or restriction. It is hoped that the third quarter of 2021 will bring an influx of international tourists, though the recent third wave outbreaks have put the reopening timeline on shaky ground.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Environment
Hydro-solar hybrid electric dam project nears completion
One of the biggest hydro-solar hybrid floating electricity projects in the world is nearing completion at Sirindhorn dam in Ubon Ratchathani. This installation will move Thailand away from its often criticised fossil fuel dependence by increasing renewable energy production in the country. 7 solar farms have been built over 300 acres using 144,417 solar panels. The platforms are expected to produce 45 megawatts of electricity.
The Electricity Generation Authority of Thailand is the government organisation overseeing the project and has been constructing the platforms since November. This initial program is set to be copied at 8 more dam locations across the country with a 16-year timeframe. The 9 hydro-solar hybrid farms are expected to achieve a total capacity of around 2,725 megawatts of electricity according to the project head.
Opposition has been steadily growing for Thailand’s reliance on coal power, and in 2018 plans for 2 coal plants in the south of the country were cancelled due to complaints about environmental and health concerns. So this revised Power Development Plan set the goal of 35% of Thailand’s energy to be from non-fossil fuel sources by 2037.
The hybrid facility is designed to generate non-stop power by an Energy Management System that can determine what method will generate the most electricity, switching between hydropower and solar power generation.
Some opposition exists for these hydro-solar hybrid electricity farms though. The director of Energy and Ecology Network, a non-government group in Bangkok, says that while they support renewable energy expansion over traditional fossil fuels, this project may be wastefully creating an energy surplus. EGAT had said that their current power reserves of about 40% of total capacity are driving up electricity prices, and they plan to cut the reserves to only 15%. This new power generated by the hydro-solar hybrid floating projects may be without a storage home, increasing costs even more to handle the excess capacity. The EEN director observed that investing in green energy is good, but needs to be done with consideration of electricity demand.
SOURCE: Reuters
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Thailand has the potential to eliminate malaria within the next 3 to 4 years – WHO
Thailand has the potential to eliminate malaria within the next 4 years, according to the World Health Organisation. WHO says Thailand is one of 8 countries that can potentially get rid of the mosquito-borne disease by 2025, a goal in line with the country’s strategic plan to eliminate the infectious disease by 2024.
Malaria was a leading cause of death in Thailand back in 1949 with 38,046 malaria-related deaths within the year. While there have been drug-resistant malaria cases over the years, malaria-related fatalities have remained low, with only 13 malaria-related deaths in 2019, and 37 provinces are now malaria-free.
The majority of malaria cases in Thailand are concentrated near the Myanmar, Cambodia and Malaysia borders. Director general of the Ministry of Public Health’s Disease Control Department Opas Kankawinpong says the number of malaria clusters has decreased over the past 5 years.
“Villages with malaria transmission impressively decreased from 5,547 to 1,382 clusters within 5 years. This figure gives a sense of accomplishment that together we can eliminate malaria.”
WHO says the “cornerstone” to Thailand’s efforts to get rid of malaria is the surveillance system which “collects a wide range of data such as the locations of malaria cases, their travel histories as well as the characteristics and behavior of mosquitos in villages with malaria.”
There were 2,836 indigenous cases of malaria recorded in Thailand in 2020, a number WHO says shows the country is close to eliminating the disease. With the progress over the decades along with Thailand’s national plan to eliminate the disease and a low case count, WHO says Thailand meets the criteria for the organisation’s E-2025 initiative, a programme for countries that are close to eliminating malaria.
The ministry’s permanent secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit says the major steps toward the elimination of the disease were made after the “launching of a cabinet-approved national malaria elimination strategy with full support from relevant sectors, governmental and non-governmental organizations as well as communities.”
SOURCE: WHO
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 1,470 new Covid-19 infections and 7 deaths
1,470 new Covid-19 cases and 7 deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. 446 new cases are in Bangkok. Thailand now has 18,148 active cases, more than double the peak of the last wave of infections back in January and February this year. There have 19,250 confirmed Covid-19 infections since April 1.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 48,113 Covid-19 infections and 117 coronavirus-related deaths.
Health officials in Chon Buri also announced another 97 new Covid-19 infections, a slight rise in the province. 46 cases were reported in the Banglamung district which includes Pattaya. 18 cases were in the Mueang Chon Buri district, 8 in Si Racha, 3 in Phanat Nikhom, 4 in Sattahip, 1 in Ban Bueng, 4 in Pan Thong, 5 in Bor Thong, 4 in Koh Si Chang, and 4 cases involving those who travelled to Chon Buri from other provinces. These figures will appear in tomorrow’s national tally.
Phuket has seen a rise in total local infections reported since April 1, from 211 yesterday to 233 today.
SOURCE: CCSA | Pattaya News
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Jet fuel tax reduction extended again to aid airlines, tourism
Hydro-solar hybrid electric dam project nears completion
Thailand has the potential to eliminate malaria within the next 3 to 4 years – WHO
Covid UPDATE: 1,470 new Covid-19 infections and 7 deaths
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
Petition site Change.org back online in Thailand after 6 month ban
Police officer infected with Covid-19 commits suicide at hospital
Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board missing off Bali coast
Deputy transport minister investigated by anti-corruption commission
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
Pattaya prepares for around 2,000 US soldiers to visit for Cobra Gold
Thailand News Today | Vaccine passports announced, hospital-dodgers to be prosecuted | April 21
India sees record Covid-19 infections, oxygen shortages
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Phuket begs Kolour attendees to come for Covid-19 testing
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
Bangkok sees 7.87 million vehicles over Songkran holiday
Alcohol sales may be banned in restaurants, but no lockdown for now
Officials investigating woman’s alleged attempt to sell national parkland for 350 million baht
Burmese prisoners granted amnesty on first day of Myanmar’s New Year
New restrictions for domestic flights effective along with other nationwide restrictions today
Bangkok is now a red zone. Government gives people today to get back from Songkran break.
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
Thai Health Ministry predicts 5 likely Covid outcomes post-Songkran, warns of risks posed by partying
Thai Health Ministry insists Chinese vaccine is effective, despite social media claims
Top virologist says vaccine boosters will be needed to maintain Covid protection
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
- Crime4 days ago
Burmese prisoners granted amnesty on first day of Myanmar’s New Year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
- Hot News3 days ago
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai Health Ministry insists Chinese vaccine is effective, despite social media claims
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Top virologist says vaccine boosters will be needed to maintain Covid protection
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines