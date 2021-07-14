Connect with us

Tourism

Hua Hin aims to reopen to international travellers October 1

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Hua Hin aims at reopening October 1. (via Wikimedia)

Following in the intrepid footsteps of Phuket and now Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao, the coastal city of Hua Hin has set its sights on reopening to international travellers on October 1. The provincial governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan made the announcement today despite Covid-19 infection numbers growing in the province.

The plan to reopen has been in the works and much anticipated as the coastal resort town that usually generates a fair amount of tourism has struggled to survive during the Covid-19 pandemic with its restrictions and closures. Last week a coalition of bar, nightlife, and entertainment venue workers held a march in protest, demanding financial aid or the ability to reopen after months of continuous restrictions.

The province is setting the ambitious reopening goal to put an estimated 89,000 people back to work and generate 1.2 billion baht in revenue by the end of the year. Under the name “Hua Hin Recharge”, the city hopes to reinvigorate the economy by opening to fully vaccinated international travellers without quarantine, much like the Phuket Sandbox has done. The plan also called for a sealed routes system similar to the Samui Plus relaunch had planned.

One key metric for success is vaccinations levels, with the Hua Hin Municipality currently hovering at about 8% of the population having received vaccines. To reopen October 1, 100% of tourism and service industry employees must be fully vaccinated, as well as 70% of the general public. This may prove a challenge with Thailand’s slow vaccine rollout and scarcity of available doses.

The local government has ordered 50,000 Sinopharm vaccines to supplement the shaky supply from the government and hopes for a combination of government vaccines and private sector supplies to reach the inoculation goal.

Another crucial factor for reopening is containing Covid-19 cases, as Hua Hin struggles with an outbreak and new cases daily. The majority of Covid-19 infections in the area are linked to an outbreak in the Dole pineapple canning factory in the area, accounting for 54 of the province’s 71 new infections reported yesterday.

About two thirds of available Covid-19 hospital beds, including field hospitals, are currently occupied while 969 infections are currently being treated there. In total, the province has seen 3,658 Covid-19 infections and 11 deaths.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism22 seconds ago

Hua Hin aims to reopen to international travellers October 1
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
Thailand7 hours ago

Thai government mulls over regulations for locally-made AstraZeneca exports
Sponsored12 hours ago

Thailand international boat show coming to Phuket in 2022

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand7 hours ago

No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Thailand8 hours ago

Market vendor goes to police station, reports a spirit is harassing her
Thailand8 hours ago

Police warn to be careful about adding friends online, some aren’t real friends
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand8 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Tourism9 hours ago

Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
Thailand9 hours ago

Man allegedly breaks into Bangkok 7/11, argues with police
Thailand9 hours ago

Confusion and cancelled appointments over new vaccine mix-and-match policy
Thailand10 hours ago

Prachin Buri clinic raided for allegedly selling fake Moderna vaccines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 9,317 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

For Covid-19, officials want you to stop talking… on trains anyway
Thailand10 hours ago

Pair arrested in Nakhon Pathom Shopping centre on drug charges
Thailand11 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Samui Reopens tomorrow, your responses to the vaccine survey
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending