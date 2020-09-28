Domestic tourism stimulus campaign set to be extended | The Thaiger

Officials are discussing an extension to the domestic tourism stimulus package, following the approval of additional public holidays between now and the end of the year. The extra holidays will take place between November 19 and 22, and again from December 10 to 13, as the government continues its efforts to boost domestic tourism. Thailand’s tourism industry has been left battered and bruised by the ongoing ban on foreign holidaymakers. It remains to be seen how successful – or not – the planned Special Tourist Visa will be.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that the Finance and Tourism and Sports Ministries are in talks to extend the current domestic tourism campaign until the end of the year. As part of the We Travel Together campaign, domestic tourists can avail of up to 5 million hotel nights at a reduction of 40%, capped at 3,000 baht a night for 10 nights. The hotels must be outside their province of residence.

The package was introduced in July, but has so far received quite a tepid response, with only 1.2 million of the 5 million rooms being taken. Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn suggests that this might be because people are waiting for additional incentives to be added. Earlier this month, the government introduced additional incentives, but some businesses are calling on officials to increase the hotel subsidy to 60%.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

