Domestic tourism stimulus campaign set to be extended | The Thaiger

image
Tourism

Domestic tourism stimulus campaign set to be extended

Maya Taylor

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Domestic tourism stimulus campaign set to be extended
PHOTO: Sumit Chinchane on Unsplash
Officials are discussing an extension to the domestic tourism stimulus package, following the approval of additional public holidays between now and the end of the year. The extra holidays will take place between November 19 and 22, and again from December 10 to 13, as the government continues its efforts to boost domestic tourism. Thailand’s tourism industry has been left battered and bruised by the ongoing ban on foreign holidaymakers. It remains to be seen how successful – or not – the planned Special Tourist Visa will be.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that the Finance and Tourism and Sports Ministries are in talks to extend the current domestic tourism campaign until the end of the year. As part of the We Travel Together campaign, domestic tourists can avail of up to 5 million hotel nights at a reduction of 40%, capped at 3,000 baht a night for 10 nights. The hotels must be outside their province of residence.

The package was introduced in July, but has so far received quite a tepid response, with only 1.2 million of the 5 million rooms being taken. Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn suggests that this might be because people are waiting for additional incentives to be added. Earlier this month, the government introduced additional incentives, but some businesses are calling on officials to increase the hotel subsidy to 60%.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.

  1. Avatar

    Thomas Easton

    September 28, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    Yes this is a really great idea…. let all the middle and upper class Thais travel and enjoy themselves WHILE hotels, bars, restaurants and COUNTLESS other types of tourists industries either have to remain closed because they are not getting the tourist footfall to keep the businesses viable even in the short them or have closed permanently and the Thai banks arte going to take major hits of lost repayments. I understand the Thai government have scared the population so badly to the point that they think every SINGLE foreigner that wants to enter Thailand will have the Wuhan covid virus and because of that racism and xenophobia towards non Thai nationals has really spiked and unless the Circus government can change the perceptions of their population Thailand will cease to be the land of smiles and will become the land of scowls and mistrust

    Reply

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Bangkok

Alleged armed robber steals 5.6 million baht worth of gold from Bangkok shop

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Alleged armed robber steals 5.6 million baht worth of gold from Bangkok shop
PHOTO: Thairath

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Bangkok gold shop at gunpoint, stealing around 5.6 million baht worth of gold ornaments. The man allegedly pointed a gun at employees, forcing them to hand over 3 trays of gold ornaments.

The Yaowarat Krungthep shop is located at the entrance of Tesco Lotus in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district. Since the shop is near the building’s entrance, it was easy for the alleged robber to escape and drive off on a motorcycle, Chokechai police say.

The selling price for the gold ornaments are 28,350 per piece, according to the Gold Traders Association. Altogether, it’s estimated the alleged robber ran off with about 5.6 million baht worth of gold.

Police are reviewing the shop’s surveillance camera footage as well as video from outside the Tesco Lotus and nearby roads. Deputy police chief Suchart Theerasawat says they have a lead on the suspected robber, but are fact checking evidence before making an arrest.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.

Weather

More rain fronts on the way around Thailand today and tomorrow

The Thaiger

Published

41 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

More rain fronts on the way around Thailand today and tomorrow

The Thailand Meteorological Department is forecasting more isolated heavy rain over many parts of the country over the next few days.

“The monsoonal trough lies across the North, the Central, and the lower Northeast while the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf. People in the risky areas should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and water runoffs.”

Last night there were heavy rains and flooding in parts of the inner city. Cars were stuck in knee-deep water and footpaths were inundated in several inner city suburbs, including Phra Khanong. Phuket also had a rough night of high winds and rain. For most of Thailand, the most rainfall is accumulated in September and October making them the wettest months. However, the east coast of Southern Thailand gets the heaviest rainfall in November. Learn more about Thailand’s monsoonal weather HERE.

Bangkok and surrounding areas

Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 34-35°C.

North

Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius and highs of 32-35°C.

Northeast

Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-25°C and highs of 33-34°C.

Central

Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 70% of the areas and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 34-35°C.

East

Cloudy with thundershowers in 80% of the areas and isolated heavy to very heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 29-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast)

Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 32-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 70% of the areas and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 30-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

SOURCEL Nation Thailand

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

22 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

22 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Thailand

The Thai government’s CCSA has reported another 22 new cases of Covid-19 this morning, raising the country’s total of infections to 3,545. The vast majority of these have recovered – 3,369. The death toll is unchanged at 59 people.

16 of the new cases have come from imported cases, and became apparent whilst they were in quarantine during routine tests. The people have arrived from South Sudan, 4 people from India, 1 from Pakistan and 1 from the Philippines.

22 cases is the largest number of daily cases announced in a 24 hour period since April 5 this year when Thailand was emerging from its first wave.

22 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Thailand | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: worldometers.info

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
