Connect with us

Thailand

Multiple rapist known as the ‘Bondi Beast’ finally named

Published

 on 

It may be too late for the many victims of the man the press labelled the “Bondi Beast” but police finally managed to link DNA samples to the serial rapist. Unfortunately, the multiple sex offender, Keith Simms, died in February aged 66 before justice could be served.

Simms was known as the “Centennial Park rapist” in the 1980s, the “Bondi Rapist” in the 1990s, and the “Tracksuit Rapist” in 2000 before he became universally known as the “Bondi Beast.”

The beast terrorised Sydney over three decades. More than 30 women were raped between 1985 and 2001. Simms first struck in the seaside suburb of Clovelly in 1985. His last assault took place at a nearby cemetery in 2001.

Australian Police found him difficult to track down because they initially believed several different men were behind the attacks.

The rapist’s physique fluctuated as he got older and his taste in women was different, as was his range of attacking them.

Simms would either break into women’s homes in the middle of the night and attack them in their beds, or it would be opportunistic, grabbing them as they were jogging or walking and dragging them into bushes or a secluded area. His oldest victim was 55, the youngest a teenager of 14.

Multiple rapist known as the 'Bondi Beast' finally named | News by Thaiger

Victims said he was always either armed with a knife or threatened to use a knife, and spoke with an Australian accent. He kept his face covered and was usually dressed in casual clothing, such as tracksuits, hooded jumpers, and football shorts.

Police said every incident was thoroughly investigated but it was only in 2005 that they managed to link five sexual assaults from 2000. Another seven cases were linked in a DNA breakthrough before further inquiries expanded the investigation to 31 incidents between 1987 and 2001.

The victims all gave similar descriptions of their attacker, that he was 160cm to 180cm tall, had a dark complexion, brown eyes, and a wide nose.

In 2019 investigators had a breakthrough, finding a familial DNA match in the police database, which narrowed the suspect pool down to 324 people.

In September, a sample from Simms was found to be a perfect match of those taken from the victims.

Local media reports said family and friends had described Simms as a much-loved father, grandfather, and community member.

The detective who broke the news to Simms’ family has said they had “no idea.”

“We met with his wife and she was absolutely shocked,” Detective Sergeant Shelley Johns told The Daily Telegraph in Australia. “She couldn’t believe the man she knew could have done these things.”

Simms had a 43-year marriage that only ended when he died in February at the age of 66.

At his funeral, held at St Andrew’s Catholic Church in Malabar on March 4, Simms was described as a kind-hearted “hero” and a father figure who loved playing football, partying and supporting the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Investigators contacted the victims to advise them their attacker has been identified, but that due to his death no further legal action can be taken.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Will Cannabis Be Relisted as Narcotic?
Thailand10 mins ago

Multiple rapist known as the ‘Bondi Beast’ finally named
Tourism20 mins ago

District in northeast Thailand organising two-month long “Christmas Festival”
Sponsored7 hours ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Thailand21 mins ago

Cathay Pacific boosts flights to Thailand
Crime38 mins ago

Ponzi schemes in the crosshairs for DSI, Finance Ministry
Pattaya1 hour ago

Thai-Italian teen allegedly tries to steal motorcycle taxi in Pattaya
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime1 hour ago

Chinese woman stabs fellow Chinese woman 27 times in Bangkok, Thailand
Thailand1 hour ago

Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home
Protests2 hours ago

Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
World2 hours ago

Volcano eruption in Tonga confirmed the largest ever recorded
South2 hours ago

Car bomb explodes at police residences in southern Thailand, 1 dead, 20 injured
Thailand3 hours ago

Bungling thief borrows 500 baht from victim and asks for sex before escaping
Tourism3 hours ago

Charter flights to Phuket and Pattaya filled with Russian tourists
Thailand3 hours ago

Two Czech tourists seriously injured in road accident in southern Thailand
Phuket4 hours ago

Son slits father’s throat in Phuket, allegedly in self defence
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending