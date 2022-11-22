Thailand
Multiple rapist known as the ‘Bondi Beast’ finally named
It may be too late for the many victims of the man the press labelled the “Bondi Beast” but police finally managed to link DNA samples to the serial rapist. Unfortunately, the multiple sex offender, Keith Simms, died in February aged 66 before justice could be served.
Simms was known as the “Centennial Park rapist” in the 1980s, the “Bondi Rapist” in the 1990s, and the “Tracksuit Rapist” in 2000 before he became universally known as the “Bondi Beast.”
The beast terrorised Sydney over three decades. More than 30 women were raped between 1985 and 2001. Simms first struck in the seaside suburb of Clovelly in 1985. His last assault took place at a nearby cemetery in 2001.
Australian Police found him difficult to track down because they initially believed several different men were behind the attacks.
The rapist’s physique fluctuated as he got older and his taste in women was different, as was his range of attacking them.
Simms would either break into women’s homes in the middle of the night and attack them in their beds, or it would be opportunistic, grabbing them as they were jogging or walking and dragging them into bushes or a secluded area. His oldest victim was 55, the youngest a teenager of 14.
Victims said he was always either armed with a knife or threatened to use a knife, and spoke with an Australian accent. He kept his face covered and was usually dressed in casual clothing, such as tracksuits, hooded jumpers, and football shorts.
Police said every incident was thoroughly investigated but it was only in 2005 that they managed to link five sexual assaults from 2000. Another seven cases were linked in a DNA breakthrough before further inquiries expanded the investigation to 31 incidents between 1987 and 2001.
The victims all gave similar descriptions of their attacker, that he was 160cm to 180cm tall, had a dark complexion, brown eyes, and a wide nose.
In 2019 investigators had a breakthrough, finding a familial DNA match in the police database, which narrowed the suspect pool down to 324 people.
In September, a sample from Simms was found to be a perfect match of those taken from the victims.
Local media reports said family and friends had described Simms as a much-loved father, grandfather, and community member.
The detective who broke the news to Simms’ family has said they had “no idea.”
“We met with his wife and she was absolutely shocked,” Detective Sergeant Shelley Johns told The Daily Telegraph in Australia. “She couldn’t believe the man she knew could have done these things.”
Simms had a 43-year marriage that only ended when he died in February at the age of 66.
At his funeral, held at St Andrew’s Catholic Church in Malabar on March 4, Simms was described as a kind-hearted “hero” and a father figure who loved playing football, partying and supporting the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
Investigators contacted the victims to advise them their attacker has been identified, but that due to his death no further legal action can be taken.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Will Cannabis Be Relisted as Narcotic?
Multiple rapist known as the ‘Bondi Beast’ finally named
District in northeast Thailand organising two-month long “Christmas Festival”
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Cathay Pacific boosts flights to Thailand
Ponzi schemes in the crosshairs for DSI, Finance Ministry
Thai-Italian teen allegedly tries to steal motorcycle taxi in Pattaya
Chinese woman stabs fellow Chinese woman 27 times in Bangkok, Thailand
Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
Volcano eruption in Tonga confirmed the largest ever recorded
Car bomb explodes at police residences in southern Thailand, 1 dead, 20 injured
Bungling thief borrows 500 baht from victim and asks for sex before escaping
Charter flights to Phuket and Pattaya filled with Russian tourists
Two Czech tourists seriously injured in road accident in southern Thailand
Son slits father’s throat in Phuket, allegedly in self defence
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
Unhinged cop shoots bar owner after being refused free food & drinks
South Thailand province welcomes first female Muslim governor
Frenchman missing after hiking in Khao Sok National Park
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok | GMT
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle1 day ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Expats1 day ago
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
-
Transport2 days ago
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
-
Expats1 day ago
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
-
Cannabis News4 hours ago
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
-
Crime1 day ago
Pattaya man assaults intoxicated man, reportedly for catcalling at his girlfriend
-
Northern Thailand3 days ago
Crane driver electrocuted in freak N Thailand accident
-
World2 days ago
Two Thai women died hiking the Himalayas