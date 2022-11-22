Thailand
Cathay Pacific boosts flights to Thailand
Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways and its budget subsidiary Hong Kong Express are boosting flights to three major tourist destinations in Thailand: Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai.
Cathay’s Hong Kong – Bangkok route will be increased from twice to four times per day next month, according to Chairman of Cathay Pacific Patrick Healy.
In January, the airline will resume its Hong Kong – Chiang Mai service, said Healy.
Hong Kong Express, Cathay’s budget offshoot airline, will operate 22 flights per week to Thailand to Bangkok, Phuket, and will also resume its Chiang Mai service in December.
Healy said the improved connectivity will play a role in Hong Kong’s goal to seek closer ties with other countries in the region…
“It’s our job to connect Hong Kong to the world and to connect the world to Hong Kong. And that’s why we’re busy ramping up capacity just as fast as we can.”
The boost in flight frequencies follows an internal announcement from Cathay’s CEO Augustus Tang Kin-wing who told employees to expect a 3.3% salary increase and a one-off extra month’s salary.
As all of the world’s airlines did, Hong Kong’s flag carrier faced grave losses when the Covid-19 pandemic struck. In the first half of 2022, Cathay reported a loss of US$636.8 million, which is comparably much better than the airline’s losses in the same period last year, which were 33.9% higher.
The airline hopes to return to 70% of pre-pandemic capacity before the end of 2023.
The chairman said the airline is committed to turning Hong Kong into a “global aviation hub” with Cathay Pacific at the centre.
To really make progress, the airline would like to see the end of Covid-19 restrictions in mainland China, added Healy.
In 2020, the company lost 8,400 employees after axing regional airline Cathay Dragon. Now, Cathay Pacific is concentrating on winning back old staff and recruiting new cabin crew and pilots.
In June, Cathay Pacific planted 999 mangrove trees in central Thailand as part of its “1 Ticket, 1 Tree” initiative. The airline committed to planting one tree for every airline ticket bought in a one-month period.
By planting trees, Cathay hopes to combat at least some of the carbon the airline emits into the atmosphere with its fleet of 174 aircraft.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Will Cannabis Be Relisted as Narcotic?
Multiple rapist known as the ‘Bondi Beast’ finally named
District in northeast Thailand organising two-month long “Christmas Festival”
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Cathay Pacific boosts flights to Thailand
Ponzi schemes in the crosshairs for DSI, Finance Ministry
Thai-Italian teen allegedly tries to steal motorcycle taxi in Pattaya
Chinese woman stabs fellow Chinese woman 27 times in Bangkok, Thailand
Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
Volcano eruption in Tonga confirmed the largest ever recorded
Car bomb explodes at police residences in southern Thailand, 1 dead, 20 injured
Bungling thief borrows 500 baht from victim and asks for sex before escaping
Charter flights to Phuket and Pattaya filled with Russian tourists
Two Czech tourists seriously injured in road accident in southern Thailand
Son slits father’s throat in Phuket, allegedly in self defence
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Unhinged cop shoots bar owner after being refused free food & drinks
South Thailand province welcomes first female Muslim governor
NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok | GMT
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
Frenchman missing after hiking in Khao Sok National Park
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
Thailand gets 200 million baht discount for World Cup TV licence
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle1 day ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Transport2 days ago
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
-
Expats1 day ago
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
-
Expats1 day ago
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
-
Crime1 day ago
Pattaya man assaults intoxicated man, reportedly for catcalling at his girlfriend
-
Northern Thailand3 days ago
Crane driver electrocuted in freak N Thailand accident
-
World2 days ago
Two Thai women died hiking the Himalayas
-
Cannabis News4 hours ago
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board