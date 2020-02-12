Connect with us

Tourism

Chiang Mai a ghost town as tourists stay away in droves

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Chiang Mai a ghost town as tourists stay away in droves | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Mai's airport sits nearly empty due to the coronavirus outbreak - The Nation
The coronavirus outbreak has turned Chiang Mai into a ghost town. The city’s Thansettakij newspaper today reported the results of its survey on tourist attractions since February 8, Makha Puja Day and the start of a three day holiday. It showed a massive decline in tourists, especially from China.

“Chiang Mai used to be very popular among Chinese tourists, but this year only a few can be seen at tourist attractions or at Chiang Mai International Airport.”

A local van operator said that during the city’s famous Chiang Mai Flower Festival last week, his company saw only Thais visiting the fair.

“My vans usually take Chinese from tourist attractions to Khaomao-Khaofang, a giant fusion restaurant in Chiang Mai, which was always packed with Chinese tourists, but this year I haven’t seen a single Chinese tourist there.”

January and February are the start of Chiang Mai’s high season,which lasts until the Songkran festival in April. Chiang Mai usually expects more than 2 million visitors from China alone, but the coronavirus outbreak has meant a huge drop in their numbers.

SOURCE: The Nation

Myanmar

Myanmar tourism increases a massive 40% in 2019

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

22 hours ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

Myanmar tourism increases a massive 40% in 2019 | The Thaiger

Myanmar has ranked highest among the world’s 20 quickest-growing travel destinations over the past 12 months. The report from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation. Vietnam and The Philippines are also regional winners over the past year that made it into the top 10 best performing emerging travel destinations.

Myanmar Tourism Marketing, part of the Myanmar Tourism Federation, reports that the country enjoyed a year-on-year increase of 40.2% in tourism. Puerto Rico had a 31.2% rise and Iran at 27.9%. Also in the top 10 were Vietnam and The Philippines, ranked as the 7th and 8th top performing countries for 2019.

May Myat Mon Win, Myanmar’s Tourism Marketing chairperson says they are trying to maintain the growth.

“We need to keep this momentum going for many more years,”.

The Burmese government has introduced new regulations to facilitate easier access for tourists as a next step to open Myanmar up to the world. Myanmar grants residents of Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau and some Southeast Asian countries visa-free entry. People from India, the Chinese mainland, Australia, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Russia, Spain and Switzerland are granted visas on arrival.

Citizens of more than 100 countries are also eligible for e-visas via this link and can expect approval within three days. Myanmar Tourism Marketing are launching their annual “Green Season” campaign for May through September with the support of hotels, airlines and tour operators. “Green Season” refers to the region’s annual wet season monsoon.

Although Myanmar possesses great tourist potential and attractions in many fields, much of the industry remains to be developed. Also, the number of visitors to Burma is small compared to her neighbours — outpaced by even Laos. This is primarily due to its political situation. However, after the junta transferred power to the civilian government, the tourism sector saw an increase in tourism arrivals and in 2012, tourist arrivals surpassed the one million mark for the first time. In 2013, the Tourism Master Plan was created, targeting 7.5 million arrivals by 2020 – Wikipedia

Fastest-growing travel destinations…

1. Myanmar 40.2%

2. Puerto Rico 31.2%

3. Iran 27.9%

4. Uzbekistan 27.3%

5. Montenegro 21.4%

6. Egypt 21.1%

7. Vietnam 16.2%

8. The Philippines 15.1%

9. Maldives 14.9%

10. Bahamas 14.6%

11. Qatar 14.5%

12. Armenia 14.4%

12. South Korea 14.4%

13. Turkey 14%

14. Bosnia and Herzegovina 13.7%

15. Tunisia 13.6%

16. Laos 11.5%

17. Azerbaijan 11.4%

18. Israel 10.5%

19. Lithuania 10.1%

20. Kazakhstan 10%

SOURCE: The Nation

Economy

With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

24 hours ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chinese ourists wear protective masks while posing for a photo at the Grand Palace in Bangkok - AP

Despite the confirmation of a new case of the 2019nCov coronavirus today, Thailand has neither restricted Chinese tourists from entering the kingdom nor dropped its visa-on-arrival fee waiver, implemented to attract Chinese.

Thailand hasn’t imposed any bans on tourists or travellers since the outbreak of the virus, though officials are screening passengers on arrival on flights from China, and now require a health certificate to enter the country from China.

Singapore has banned entry to all Chinese passport holders and foreigners who have recently visited China, and the US has banned the entry of all foreign nationals arriving from China. Japan and South Korea have only blocked visitors from Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has repeatedly reassured the public since the beginning of the outbreak.

“We are 100% in control of the situation.”

Thailand’s economy’s is highly dependent on Chinese tourism. Nearly 11 million Chinese tourists came to Thailand in 2019, accounting for 18% of the countries GDP. More than a quarter of inbound arrivals to Thailand are Chinese, and their spending is crucial for the Thai economy.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Thailand

Tourism minister mulls adding new tourist levies

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

Tourism minister mulls adding new tourist levies | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The proposals couldn't have come at a worse time as Thai tourism numbers falter - The Straits Times

The Ministry of Tourism and Sport is mulling the idea of collecting levies from international tourists for the “renovation of tourism attractions and natural resources”, as well as providing insurance benefits specifically for tourists. The Minister noted that the high numbers of tourists traipesing over the same well-worn paths and attractions, especially natural and historical treasures, also carried a high cost of maintenance.

The Tourism Ministry recently held its first workshop to gather opinions from government agencies and private companies working in tourism, as well as insurance companies and revolving funds. Most of the participants say the measure must be introduced at an appropriate time to minimise distruption of the national tourism scene.

They have also requested more details of the plan to use fees collected for attraction renovation and insurance benefits.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports will be holding another session to gather more opinions, and will collate all suggestions and submit them to Thailand’s Tourism Fund’s board, the National Tourism Policy Committee, and ultimately to the Cabinet for consideration.

The proposals come at a time when Thailand’s previously ‘teflon-tourism’ has started to see massive drops in numbers following the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus and, more recently, the negative publicity of the Korat Massacre. The impact of both is still fluid and a longer-term downturn in tourist arrivals is expected.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

