Chiang Mai a ghost town as tourists stay away in droves | The Thaiger

The coronavirus outbreak has turned Chiang Mai into a ghost town. The city’s Thansettakij newspaper today reported the results of its survey on tourist attractions since February 8, Makha Puja Day and the start of a three day holiday. It showed a massive decline in tourists, especially from China.

“Chiang Mai used to be very popular among Chinese tourists, but this year only a few can be seen at tourist attractions or at Chiang Mai International Airport.”

A local van operator said that during the city’s famous Chiang Mai Flower Festival last week, his company saw only Thais visiting the fair.

“My vans usually take Chinese from tourist attractions to Khaomao-Khaofang, a giant fusion restaurant in Chiang Mai, which was always packed with Chinese tourists, but this year I haven’t seen a single Chinese tourist there.”

January and February are the start of Chiang Mai’s high season,which lasts until the Songkran festival in April. Chiang Mai usually expects more than 2 million visitors from China alone, but the coronavirus outbreak has meant a huge drop in their numbers.

SOURCE: The Nation

