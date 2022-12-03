Connect with us

Tourism

Bullets-in-bag Israeli given 18 months in Thailand

Published

 on 

The bullets-in-bag Israeli police officer was handed an 18-month jail sentence on Friday for arriving in Thailand with a deadly cargo of live ammunition.

Gal Shmuel Farjun was arrested in October at Phuket Airport with two loaded magazines in his suitcase. The 29 year old claimed to have left the bullets in his bag “by accident.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry hoped Farjun would be deported, rather than jailed, given that he has no criminal record in Israel.

The suspect was held under house arrest since being apprehended at Phuket airport on October 22.

His lawyer planned to appeal against the decision and Farjun was again released to house arrest upon posting bail. It is unclear when his sentence will begin or why a potential foreign terrorist is being held under house arrest. It is hard to imagine that a Thai soldier turning up in Tel Aviv with a bag full of long-forgotten bullets would not receive similar treatment in Israel.

Information on batteries and dangerous substances | EL AL

A guide to prohibited items issued by EL AL makes no mention of any weapons except Tasers.

One of Farjun’s relatives told the Yisrael Hayom daily that his family was surprised by the court ruling.

“Everyone is shocked. Gal is a good soul. The best soul walking in this world. We’re trying to be strong for him and not think about the possibility of him sitting in prison, but it’s hard.”

The relative claimed that drugs were bad, but bullets were not as bad, adding that taking live ammunition on board an international flight could be a mistake.

“This wasn’t a bag of drugs. It was an innocent mistake. He finished his reserve duty, put the bag in storage and forgot that the bullet magazines were in there.”

It is a shock to learn that Israeli soldiers take their ammunition home when their tours of duty are over.  Is stock-keeping in the Israeli army is so poor that large amounts of live ammunition are simply lost in the system?

Israel forces assault Palestinian prisoners at Megiddo Prison

Israel’s Megiddo Prison is home to hundreds of Palestinian children and many of the world’s most dangerous terrorists.

A similar incident took place in 2019, leading to the brief detention of a pair of Israelis in Egypt and the arrest of another Israeli in Azerbaijan a year earlier. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has warned sleepy-headed tourists fresh from military service to double-check their luggage to ensure there are no stray bullets.

It is hard to sympathise with travellers with a history of recklessly endangering fellow passengers on flights to Thailand.  They are typically simple, young men, fresh from serving their homeland. Live ammunition is just part and parcel of their everyday activities. It’s a mistake anyone could make.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-12-03 10:36
Wow. Give him a fine, then deport and blacklist him. 
Wackamole
2022-12-03 10:52
14 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: Wow. Give him a fine, then deport and blacklist him.  Right let it be known that it's no big deal to bring ammunition with you on a plane to Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport26 mins ago

Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
Election45 mins ago

Pheu Thai Party under fire as Tuhao-Shinawatra connection exposed
Video1 hour ago

THAIGER PODCAST | Ep.14 Saving Thai cats one paw at a time
Sponsored2 hours ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Tourism2 hours ago

Bullets-in-bag Israeli given 18 months in Thailand
Video18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 9 year olds smoke cannabis on Pattaya Beach in Thailand
Economy19 hours ago

Thai baht soars to six-month high against US dollar
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya19 hours ago

Motorcycle taxi riders rally against unlicensed ride-share app drivers in Pattaya
Pollution20 hours ago

Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Thailand20 hours ago

Stop giving monkeys cigarettes, beg locals in Lop Buri, Thailand
Thailand20 hours ago

World Cup broadcasting soap opera drama rumbles on
Transport20 hours ago

Thai Vietjet plans new routes to China, India, Japan, Vietnam
Crime21 hours ago

Police arrest weight loss pill executive for causing 4 deaths in Thailand
Phang Nga21 hours ago

Phang Nga officials find more leatherback turtle eggs
Tourism21 hours ago

Thai AirAsia Melbourne and Sydney connections take to the air
Bangkok22 hours ago

Fireworks to dazzle Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River area on New Year’s Eve
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending