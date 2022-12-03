Connect with us

THAIGER PODCAST | Ep.14 Saving Thai cats one paw at a time

https://youtu.be/QRoxLiLYZIY

If you’re an animal lover, you’re going to love PAWS Bangkok, a non-profit organization founded in 2012. The woman who started it all is Amy Ann Baron.  PAWS Bangkok actively helps the local community and its animals through spaying and neutering operations, vaccination programs, veterinary services, fostering and adopting and, most importantly, through education. In this episode of our podcast, she joins us and shares her story, perspective, and experience as an expat running PAWS Bangkok and a non-profit organization in Thailand.

