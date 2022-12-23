Tourism
Bangkok tops list of trending Airbnb destinations this year
Thailand’s capital topped a list of trending Airbnb destinations in 2022. Based on searches made in the first to third quarters of the year for check-ins, Bangkok was the #1 most trending destination for Airbnb guests across the globe.
The entire list is as follows:
Bangkok, Thailand
Sydney, Australia
Málaga, Spain
Seoul, South Korea
Melbourne, Australia
Itapema, Brazil
Angra dos Reis, Brazil
Capão da Canoa, Brazil
Auckland, New Zealand
Brisbane, Australia
In searches for future check-ins in 2023, Bangkok was #5, Nation Thailand reported. The list of top trending travels spots for Airbnb in 2023 were:
Málaga, Spain
Sydney, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Auckland, New Zealand
Bangkok, Thailand
Airbnb’s General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, Amanpreet Bajaj, said…
“The reopening of more countries this year also unlocked pent-up demand from international travellers eager to reconnect with loved ones or visit their favourite destinations once more.”
Earlier this year, there was a major jump in searches for Airbnb accommodation in Thailand, according to Airbnb data. The data shows that between January and March this year, the number of searches for Airbnb accommodation in the kingdom shot up by 180% compared to the same time frame last year.
Both Thai and international travellers especially searched for Airbnb accommodations in hotspots including Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui.
In September, however, Airbnb said tourists in Thailand were opting for ‘off-the-beaten-track’ destinations, benefiting the environment and local economies.
According to Airbnb, more tourists are venturing out of these hubs and into “lesser-known” destinations such as Koh Lanta, Trat, Pai and Cha-Am.
But based on the recent list of trending Airbnb destinations, it appears that Bangkok is still at the top.
Between January 1 and December 20, Thailand welcomed 10.9 million tourists from around the world, the governor said this morning.
Tourist arrivals in Thailand could hit the 11 million mark before the year is through, according to the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Yuthasak Supaporn.
With High Season in full swing, Yuthasak said he expects tourist arrivals to reach 11.5 million before the year’s end.
