Connect with us

Crime

Southern Thai woman caught with 70 bizarre animal carcasses

Published

 on 

Photo via ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง (CIB)

Police arrested a woman from Songkhla province in southern Thailand for selling protected wildlife carcasses as ingredients for “exotic dishes.”

Officers seized nearly 70 animal carcasses including monitor lizards, pangolins, langur monkeys, squirrels, mouse-deers, and civets.

Yesterday, the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division was tipped off that a passenger was carrying protected wildlife on a train from Sukirin district in Narathiwat province to Jana district in Songkhla province.

Police waited at Jana Train Station and spotted a “suspicious-looking” woman, 55 year old Kankamon, carrying two big cooler boxes off the train and heading toward her parked car.

Inside the coolers, police found over 50 kilograms of dead protected wildlife including seven monitor lizards (10 kilograms), one pangolin (4.5 kilograms), two langur monkeys (9.5 kilograms), 54 squirrels (10.5 kilograms), two mouse-deers (2.5 kilograms) and two civets (10.5 kilograms).

Kankamon confessed to selling the carcasses via social media to people who eat “exotic dishes.” She said she bought the protected wildlife from a man named Sur from the Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat province.

The carcass merchant said she makes a “pretty good profit.” Depending on the species, she will make 120 to 500 baht profit per kilogram. Monitor lizards sell for the most, she told police.

Police arrested Kankamon under suspicion of violating the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act (2019) by possessing and selling carcasses of protected animals without permission. She faces imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to one million baht, or both.

Busting Kankamon is just the start of the police’s investigation. Police said they will now investigate her customers and also track down Sur who allegedly sold her the protected wildlife.

In November, two crime-fighting beagles at Suvarnabhumi Airport sniffed out bats and other undeclared meat in a suitcase that flew in from Kunming in China.

Thailand’s health officials recommend steering clear of eating bats or any other “exotic” animals because they contain harmful pathogens that could cause disease.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime37 seconds ago

Southern Thai woman caught with 70 bizarre animal carcasses
Tourism50 mins ago

Bangkok tops list of trending Airbnb destinations this year
Thailand1 hour ago

Malaysia or China? Thai court to decide if Teddy goes home
Sponsored1 day ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Thailand1 hour ago

Village chief survives accidentally shooting himself while driving in central Thailand
Tourism2 hours ago

Thailand welcomes nearly 11 million tourists this year
Thailand2 hours ago

Accused Bangkok fraudster attempts to flee justice
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya2 hours ago

Charities and leaders treat Pattaya kids to Christmas party
Travel2 hours ago

Could Thailand’s Southeast Coastal Gem Khanom Be the Next Koh Samui?
Crime3 hours ago

Jealous Thai husband strangles wife and sleeps next to her body all night
Economy5 hours ago

Commerce experts predict Thailand’s consumer spending will hit 17 year high during New Year
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai man exchanges fake US dollar bills for baht at two banks in Thailand
Bangkok5 hours ago

Taxi driver killed in railway crossing crash in Bangkok, Thailand
China6 hours ago

China plans to nix mandatory quarantine for foreign travellers
Video7 hours ago

The pink flower lake in Thailand that you never knew about | GMT
Hot News7 hours ago

Injured and detained journalists sentenced to three years plus labour in Myanmar jail
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending