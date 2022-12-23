Thailand
Malaysia or China? Thai court to decide if Teddy goes home
A Thai court is to decide on whether to extradite Malaysian businessman Teow Wooi Huat (“Teddy”) to Malaysia or China, after Malaysia filed an extradition request.
Malaysia’s extradition request was heard by the Bangkok Criminal Court on Thursday.
Wary of what might happen if his client is sent to China, Teow’s counsel Juti Suanraksa said the defence team would be submitting the documents necessary to expedite his extradition to Malaysia.
Juti said…
“We want to know why Teow should be extradited to China. If all goes well, chances of Teow returning to Malaysia are high.”
Teow was detained on July 21 this year and was informed on August 1 that he was wanted by authorities in China for defrauding investors with his investment schemes. He is being sought both by Malaysia and China, with the latter being the first to request for his extradition.
Juti said the counsel team also questioned why Teow – since his arrest – has never been informed why his visa was revoked.
Teow, who is the MBI Group’s founder, has been the custody of the immigration police for more than 150 days now since his visa was revoked on July 21. Since then, he has been awaiting deportation to China or to be extradited to Malaysia.
Beijing police also want him for questioning, following a class action filed by about 400 investors from China to recover 100 million yuan (US$14 million, 500 million baht).
On July 25, the Royal Malaysia Police said it was in the process of applying for Teow to be extradited to Malaysia to assist in investigations.
On December 4, assistant national police chief Pol Lt-Gen Surachate Hakparn said said Teow would be deported before the end of this month.
