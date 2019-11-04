Bangkok Airways announces ‘sale’ for fares to Samui | The Thaiger

Koh Samui
Bangkok Airways announces ‘sale’ for fares to Samui
Bangkok Airways has announced its ‘Samui Year-End Sale’ promotion, which commenced at the start of the November, offering discounted fares on its domestic and international routes to and from Samui.
The flights to Samui cover Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi), Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi and U-Tapao in Pattaya. We’ll do them the courtesy of reporting that they’ve announced one-way fares start from 1,990 baht (excluding taxes and fees).
If you click on the airline’s promotions, you can just as easily book the 1,990 baht one-way that will cost around 4,400 baht return when fees and other charges are added, saving around 300 baht on the OTA’s best offer.
Granted, Bangkok Airways is a full service airline, but their fares to Samui, even their promotional fares, appear excessive when measured against current regional airline fare parameters. Afterall, the planes are all much the same.
Bangkok Airways owns and manages the airport on Koh Samui and controls the monopoly on flights. The cost of flights to Samui has been a constant deterrent for the island to prosper in a tight-margin tourism industry.
Reservations for the Bangkok Airways fares can be made from November 1 to 30 for travel until December 31, 2019.
SOURCE: ttrweekly.com
Crime
British man arrested on Koh Phangan over local drug charges
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
A UK national is now in custody in Koh Phangan following an arrest for for drug possession with intent to sell. The arrest followed a tip-off that a foreigner, riding a Harley Davidson around the island, was selling drugs to tourists on the island.
Police say that 36 year old Matthew Beresford was stopped after “acting suspiciously”. He was riding his Harley Davidson at the time. Police searched his room found 0.4 grams of heroin, 0.2 grams of MDMA, 51 grams of morphine and 185 grams of marijuana. None of the amounts of drugs seized were trafficable quantities.
Meanwhile, last Friday a 31 year old British man was arrested in Pattaya, wanted for extradition on drug charges. He was caught by Crime Suppression police in Pattaya. Crime Suppression Division police arrested British citizen, Mark Rumble, in Pattaya.
Police claim the British Embassy had asked the Thai Foreign Ministry to help track down Mr Rumble. He is alleged to have committed a string of drug offences in the UK. He is alleged to have fled the UK to Thailand to avoid charges. CSD investigators found Rumble had entered Thailand on October 11 on a 30 day visa. They tracked him down to the house in Pattaya.
SOURE: Chiang Rai Times
PHOTO: Mark Rumble being questioned by police in Pattaya
Environment
Russian 10 year old survives stings from box jellyfish on Koh Samui
PHOTOS: Khaosod English
A ten year old boy has survived stings from a box jellyfish at Lamai Beach in Koh Samui. The box jellyfish is one of the most toxic creatures in the sea and is a real, if infrequent, danger floating around the Gulf of Thailand. It has the deadliest venoms of all marine invertebrates.
The Russian boy was reportedly stung by the box jellyfish around 8:30 on Wednesday morning while swimming at the popular Lamai Beach.
He was rushed to hospital by an emergency volunteer rescue Foundation, according to local tourism official Krissana Pornhomkoh. Khaosod English report that the boy was released from the hospital last night. Now Krissana is warning other tourists to be on the lookout for the creatures, a virtually impossible task given they float under the surface.
“Box jellyfish can be found on Koh Samui year-round, but are especially rampant from July through October.”
Eight people have been stung and injured by jellyfish on Koh Samui this year, which Krissana said was slightly less than most years.
An emergency responder commented in a news video during the rescue that the box jellyfish’s tentacles that stung the boy were short and small. Even separated from the main bowl-head of the jellyfish, the tentacles can inflict a severe of fatal sting. Several tourists have died from box jellyfish attacks on Thai beaches, including a German man back in 2015.
The jellyfish’s sting is reported to be so painful that victims are known to die of shock or heart failure even before reaching the shore. Marine officials have erected additional jellyfish nets and put up warning signs along Lamai Beach since July. Poles with vinegar for first aid are also placed at intervals throughout the beach.
If stung by a box jellyfish, as distinct from a (Bluebottle), “immediately get out of the water and rinse the area with vinegar for at least 30 seconds and gently remove the tentacles from the skin”.
“Call emergency services. On Koh Samui, dial 1669”.
Portuguese Man 0′ War jellyfish stings are more common along Thailand’s Andaman Coast but are rarely dangerous, although very painful. Box jellyfish are not know to frequent the Andaman coast. Jellyfish don’t ‘attack’ people, people simply swim unwittingly into their tentacles.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Expats
“Auf Wiedersehen” to overstaying German on Koh Samui
PHOTO: TripSavvy.com
A contingent of immigration and tourist police have arrested a 49 year old German who had overstayed his visa in the kingdom on Koh Samui for 14 days. He will likely be blacklisted from re-entering Thailand for a period following his overstay.
The man, identified only as Manfred L, was taken into custody near the Bo Phut market on the ring road that encircles the island.
Naew Na news agency, always the first with Immigration stories, says the arrest was in keeping with immigration policy and that the public could call 1178 to report violators. They published a picture of the arrested man with his face hidden by a graphic saying “bye”.
We chose a pretty picture of Koh Samui instead.
SOURCES: Naew Na News | Thai Visa
Trending
