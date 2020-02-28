A breathtaking travel experience in Thailand is only available for few more days | The Thaiger

Tourism
A breathtaking travel experience in Thailand is only available for few more days
Thailand, the land of smiles, is well known for its travel destinations and experiences, from unique cuisine to white sand beaches, from elephant camps to breathtaking views. But ironically, one of the best lookout spots in Thailand is also one of the most exclusive. An incredible hike lets tourists enjoy some of the best views in all of Thailand, but it’s only available for a few short times each year.
A spectacular hike takes visitors to the top of Khao Lom Muak, a 300 metre tall hill by the seaside that offers magnificent views of the town of Prachuap Khiri Khan below and nearby beaches, about 290 kilometres south of Bangkok. But because the hill is on a Thai air force base, it’s not usually open to the public, except for a few very small opportunities every year.
The Prachuap Air Base allows public access to Khao Lom Muak on public holidays and during tourism fairs. It’s open now, but only until Sunday, to coincide with a local tourism event. But there are strict provisions that come with enjoying this magnificent vista:
Tourists can only climb in the morning, before it becomes too hot, with climbing times between 6am and 1030am. Climbers must register and have their blood pressure taken. And once they’re given the all-clear, they’re not in for an easy trek.
The journey begins with a climb up a 496-step stairway, and the two-hour trek only gets steeper from there. But the rewards are great. There are plenty of lookouts along the way, and the legendary view from the top of Khao Lom Muak takes in the Gulf of Thailand and the many bays and islets that typify the coast.
But you’ll have to start heading back down at noon, according to the rules.
After Sunday the next chance to climb Khao Lom Muak will be during Songkran, the the Thai New Year, from April 13 to 15.
Tourism
Legend Siam, major Pattaya tourist attraction, closes its doors
The Legend Siam, a major cultural amusement park in Pattaya with shows and cultural attractions about Thailand, has closed and laid off all workers. A statement yesterday said the move was due to the current economic situation in Thailand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
The announcement, in English, read: “Due to the economy in Thailand last year and the COVID -19 situation around the world, many tourists have canceled their trips especially in Chonburi and from China, which was a significant source of our business.”
“The company cannot continue our business at this time where we are losing profit. We have to close the business and stop to hire staff from March 3.”
“However, compensation will be paid to staff following the law.”
“Thank you to everyone who did [their] best for the company. You will be employed again if the economic and Coronavirus situation improves. ”
The Legend Siam featured elaborate shows with dozens of performers, who performed with weapons, did aerial acrobatics and more.
For the latest news and developments regarding the coronavirus around the world, click HERE.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Thai Life
No monkeying around: coronavirus fears mean monkeys in the South are going hungry
It’s not only humans being affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak; monkeys in the southern province of Songkhla, usually dependent on food from tourists, are facing a shortage. Tourists from Singapore and Malaysia, normally abundant in Songkhla, are cancelling tours amid worries over the outbreak, resulting in far less daily food for the monkeys there.
Local fruit vendors, taking pity on the starving critters, have begun giving them watermelon and tomatoes. Thai tourists tend to give them corn.
“Health is quite a sensitive topic, especially when we are facing the global spread of a deadly disease, which has a psychological impact on potential tourism.”
According to Asia One, the locals have asked the Songkhla municipality to take care of the monkeys, as they are one of the most popular tourist attractions generating income for the province.
Thai tourism businesses are taking a beating from the effects of the virus. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) yesterday cut its estimate for 2020 international arrivals to 33 million, down 3 million from the latest target of 36 million, and 6-7 million short of the 2019 total of 39.8 million.
Domestic tourism is down as hoteliers experienced weaker demand, largely from meetings and seminars that have been cancelled as fears of the virus escalate.
Tourism
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
by Bill Barnett, c9hotelworks.com
“Perhaps the biggest wild card is the mounting number of travel advisories across the globe based on Covid-19”
In what is a continuing storyline on the global coronavirus outbreak, Bill Barnett reports on the impact on Thailand’s most popular island destination, Phuket. He says that the impact on the Phuket tourism market is creating a challenging landscape.
“Looking at the largest single drop according to STR data, was the week of January 20 – 27 in the lead up to Chinese New Year, market-wide occupancy fell from 90% down to 60%.”
As of February 17, occupancy was sitting at the mid-50% level, though rate room rates have remained static during the past month. This week hotel numbers continue to shift downward as sentiment worsens due to travel advisories and a uncertainty over return travel are key issues.
Moving over to the aviation gateway of Phuket International Airport as of the February 25, month-to-date arrivals compared to the same period last year were down 37.5%. Looking at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, the comparative figure is a negative 45.2%. which ramps into the Phuket situation given it’s a feeder of business to the island.
Forward trading remains speculative, but there remains widespread postponement and/or cancellations of MICE events.
(The Thaiger was speaking to the owner of a big MICE company in Phuket last week who said that they started the year with a good portfolio of upcoming MICE events on the island but ALL had been cancelled)
While there is some movement to motivate the Thai domestic market by the TAT, all of Thailand’s markets are chasing that same tail. The upcoming Songkran period is likely to be dominated by staycations versus international trips abroad. Expectations are that that declining demand and airlift are key factors impacting occupancy and we are starting to see rate-driven promotions which will undoubtedly hit ADR’s (Average Daily Rate).
Perhaps the biggest wild card is the mounting number of travel advisories across the globe based on coronavirus (Covid-19), and for now, travel and tourism are working on day-to-day management of the situation. As the majority of hoteliers are looking for some historical context and the closest thing to grab onto is the SARS crisis in 2003. For Thailand the market hit a freefall over five months from March to July, as market-wide occupancy bottomed out just under the 30% level in May of that year.
Or course, what followed was the big bounce and pent up demand drove recovery in August. It continued with spectacular growth in the decades since.
In the case of the coronavirus, the only takeaway from the current situation is a bit like the Back to the Future gab… “where we’re headed, there aren’t any roads”.
(Almost, the actual quote from the movie is “where we’re heading, we don’t need roads”)
